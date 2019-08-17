शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
21 को मगहर आ सकती हैं राज्यपाल

Gorakhpur Bureauगोरखपुर ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 17 Aug 2019 12:15 AM IST
मगहर कबीर चौरा परिसर का निरीक्षण करते सदर एसडीएम।
मगहर कबीर चौरा परिसर का निरीक्षण करते सदर एसडीएम। - फोटो : KHALILABAD
ख़बर सुनें
एसडीएम सदर ने हेलीपैड और कबीर चौरा परिसर का किया निरीक्षण
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
मगहर। 21 अगस्त को गोरखपुर में एक कार्यक्रम में शिरकत करने आ रहीं राज्यपाल आनंद बेन पटेल के सद्गुरुकबीर की निर्वाण स्थली मगहर स्थित कबीर चौरा भी आने की संभावना है। इसे देखते हुए प्रशासन सक्रिय हो गया है। शुक्रवार को सदर एसडीएम एसपी सिंह ने कबीरचौरा परिसर का स्थलीय निरीक्षण किया। यहां बने हेलीपैड की स्थिति का भी अवलोकन किया।
परिसर में हो रहे विकास कार्यों के संबंध में कार्यदाई संस्था वाप्कोस के प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर सन्तोष राना को कार्य में तेजी लाने और आवश्यक जगहों पर बैरिकेडिंग लगाने समेत आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिए। राजेश उर्फ गुड्डू वर्मा, डॉ. हरिशरण शास्त्री, सौरभ कुमार यादव आदि लोग मौजूद रहे।
नगर पंचायत की चेयरमैन संगीता वर्मा ने बताया कि राज्यपाल आनंदी बेन पटेल के संभावित कबीर दर्शन को लेकर नगर पंचायत कबीर चौरा परिसर के साथ साथ नगर की साफ सफाई में कोई कोर कसर नहीं छोड़ी जाएगी। उन्होंने नगरवासियों से अपील की है कि नगर को स्वच्छ रखें।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
होटल के कमरे में मिला शव
Gorakhpur

यूपी: होटल के कमरे में खून से लथपथ मिला शव, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

खलीलाबाद शहर के एक होटल के कमरे में शुक्रवार की रात खून से लथपथ एक नलकूप ऑपरेटर का शव मिला। सूचना पर एसपी ब्रजेश सिंह समेत अन्य अधिकारी पहुंच गए। पुलिस मामले की जांच पड़ताल में जुट गई है।

16 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
Gorakhpur

रक्षा बंधन के दिन करंट लगने से सगे भाई-बहन की मौत, परिवार में मचा कोहराम

15 अगस्त 2019

घायलों से मिलने जिला अस्पताल पहुंचे सीओ सदर रमेश कुमार
Gorakhpur

भीषण हादसा: श्रद्धालुओं के ट्रैक्टर ट्राली को पीछे से ट्रक ने मारी टक्कर, तीन की मौत, पांच घायल

15 अगस्त 2019

खेत में टूट कर गिरी पानी की टोटी को देखते डीडीओ।
Sant Kabir Nagar

जांच हुई

14 अगस्त 2019

कलेक्ट्रेट में स्काउट गाइड को प्रमाण पत्र देते डीएम ।
Sant Kabir Nagar

सम्मान समारोह हुआ

14 अगस्त 2019

शहर के एक वार्ड में कूड़ा के लिए सर्वे करती टीम।
Sant Kabir Nagar

नगर पालिका की नई पहल

14 अगस्त 2019

मगहर में डूडा के अधिकारी और नगरपंचायत अध्यक्ष ने आवासों की जांच की।
Sant Kabir Nagar

निरीक्षण किया

14 अगस्त 2019

मृतक शिव शंकर की फाइल फोटो।
Sant Kabir Nagar

युवक की मौत

12 अगस्त 2019

मृतक जमील अहमद की फाइल फोटो
Sant Kabir Nagar

वृद्घ की मौत

12 अगस्त 2019

स्वतंत्रता दिवस की पूर्व संध्या पर बैंक चौराहे पर बच्चियों ने तिरंगा झंडा खरीदा।
Sant Kabir Nagar

स्वतंत्रता दिवस को लेकर तैयारी पूरी 2

14 अगस्त 2019

अनुच्छेद 370 पर UNSC में पाकिस्तान को झटका, भारत की दो टूक- ये पूरी तरह हमारा आंतरिक मामला

जम्मू-कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 को निष्प्रभावी किए जाने के बाद चीन और पाकिस्तान ने संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद की अनौपचारिक बैठक की मांग की थी। इस बैठक में पाकिस्तान को बड़ा झटका लगा है क्योंकि उसे चीन के अलावा किसी और का साथ नहीं मिला है।

16 अगस्त 2019

शिवराज 3:01

जब घायल युवक को देख दौड़ पड़े शिवराज सिंह चौहान

16 अगस्त 2019

जम्मू और कश्मीर 1:48

हवाई कंपनियों ने 23 अगस्त तक श्रीनगर की उड़ानें रद्द कीं, सुरक्षा कारणों का दिया हवाला

16 अगस्त 2019

भारी बारिश 1:10

मध्य प्रदेश के नीमच में हादसा, नहर में जल स्तर बढ़ने के कारण अस्थायी दुकानें बहीं

16 अगस्त 2019

क्रिकेट 3:01

विश्व कप में हार के बावजूद रवि शास्त्री आखिर क्यों फिर से चुने गए टीम इंडिया के कोच?

16 अगस्त 2019

विकास खंड हैंसर क मुंडेरा शुक्ल चौराहे पर दवा की दुकान पर जांच करते जिलाकृषि अधिकारी।
Sant Kabir Nagar

छापेमारी हुई

13 अगस्त 2019

मझरिया गांव के सामने सड़क पर रहा सन्नाटा।
Sant Kabir Nagar

नागपंचमी के दिन हुए विवाद का मामला

12 अगस्त 2019

electricity cricis in santkabirnagar, people in trouble
Sant Kabir Nagar

झेलनी पड़ी परेशानी

13 अगस्त 2019

दुधारा क्षेत्र के जुझारपुर गांव के बगीचे में मृतक के बारे में जांच पड़ताल करती पुलिस।
Sant Kabir Nagar

युवक का शव मिला

11 अगस्त 2019

youth died in road accident
Sant Kabir Nagar

मार्ग दुर्घटना में युवक की मौत

10 अगस्त 2019

धर्मसिंहवा7 थाना क्षेत्र के मुसहरा गांव में शांति व्यवस्था को बनाये रखने को लेकर गांव में कैंप कर
Sant Kabir Nagar

पुलिस बल तैनात किया गया

11 अगस्त 2019

