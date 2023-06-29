Notifications

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Saharanpur News ›   Attack on Chandrashekhar Azad: Accused of Firing on Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar In Saharanpur arrested

Chandrashekhar Azad: भीम आर्मी प्रमुख की हालत स्थिर, फायरिंग करने वाले आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी की अटकलें

Published by: Dimple Sirohi Updated Thu, 29 Jun 2023 11:06 AM IST
सार

उत्तर प्रदेश के सहारनपुर में भीम आर्मी चीफ चंद्रशेखर पर बुधवार शाम अज्ञात हमलावरों ने फायरिंग कर दी। उनकी कमर में गोली लगी, घायल अवस्था में उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। बताया गया कि गुरुवार सुबह पुलिस ने हमलावरों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। हालांकि अधिकारी इस पर कुछ नहीं बोल रहे हैं।

Attack on Chandrashekhar Azad: Accused of Firing on Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar In Saharanpur arrested
चंद्रशेखर - फोटो : amr ujala

विस्तार
भीम आर्मी प्रमुख और आजाद समाज पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष चंद्रशेखर पर बुधवार शाम को जानलेवा हमला करने वाले आरोपियों को सहारनपुर पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। हालांकि अधिकारियों ने अभी इसकी पुष्टि नहीं की है।



भीम आर्मी प्रमुख और आजाद समाज पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष चंद्रशेखर पर देवबंद की गांधी कॉलोनी में कार में आए बदमाशों ने उनकी कार पर चार राउंड फायरिंग कर दी। एक गोली चंद्रशेखर के पेट को छूकर निकल गई। वह घायल हो गए और कार के शीशे भी टूट गए।


चंद्रशेखर को पहले देवबंद के सरकारी अस्पताल में उपचार दिलाया गया। इसके उन्हें जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। बड़ी संख्या में अस्पताल में समर्थक एकत्र हो गए। हमले का कारण अभी ज्ञात नहीं हो सका है। 

आजाद से अस्पताल में मुलाकात करने के बाद सहारनपुर के एसपी अभिमन्यु मांगलिक ने कहा कि आजाद की स्थिति स्थिर है। उन्हें अस्पताल से आज छुट्टी दे दी जाएगी। पुलिस मामले की पड़ताल में जुटी है।

तेहरवीं से लौट रहे थे चंद्रशेखर
बुधवार शाम चंद्रशेखर देवबंद की गांधी कॉलोनी निवासी अधिवक्ता अजय कुमार की माता की तेहरवीं में शामिल होने आए थे। शाम करीब साढ़े पांच बजे वह अपनी फॉर्च्यूनर कार से लौट रहे थे। उनके साथ कार में जिला पंचायत सदस्य कारी नौशाद और महक सिंह सहित कई पदाधिकारी भी बैठे थे।

फ्लाईओवर के नीचे यूनियन तिराहे के पास कार सवार बदमाशों ने उनपर चार राउंड फायरिंग की, जिसमें एक गोली उनके पेट को दाईं ओर छूकर निकल गई, जिससे वह घायल हो गए। हाईवे पर फायरिंग से अफरा तफरी मच गई। सपा सुप्रीमो अखिलेश यादव और रालोद सुप्रीमो जयंत चौधरी ने ट्वीट कर हमले की निंदा की है।

हरियाणा नंबर की कार में थे हमलावर
पुलिस की अभी तक जांच में सामने आया कि चंद्रशेखर पर हमला करने वाले दो लोग थे, जबकि तीसरा व्यक्ति कार चला रहा था। बदमाशों की कार का नंबर हरियाणा का था। भीम आर्मी के पूर्व मंडल अध्यक्ष दीपक बौद्ध के मुताबिक स्टेट हाईवे पर जानकारी करने पर प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों ने बताया कि कार में सवार दो लोगों ने चंद्रशेखर पर फायरिंग की, जबकि एक व्यक्ति कार चला रहा था।

बदमाशों की कार पकड़े जाने की चर्चा, मौन साध रहे अधिकारी
आसपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष पर हमला करने वाले बदमाशों की कार पकड़े जाने की चर्चा देर रात तेज हो गई। बताया जा रहा है कि पुलिस ने कार को सहारनपुर क्षेत्र में ही बरामद कर लिया है, लेकिन बदमाशों नहीं पकड़े गए। वहीं सूत्रों के मुताबिक पुलिस ने ओरापियों को भी पकड़ लिया है। हालांकि, इस पर अभी कोई अधिकारी बोलने को तैयार नहीं है। एसएसपी डॉ. विपिन ताडा का कहना है कि जल्द ही वारदात का खुलासा होगा।
