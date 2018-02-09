अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Saharanpur ›   A person worried by the system reached Darul Uloom to change the religion

व्यवस्था से परेशान व्यक्ति धर्म परिवर्तन करने दारुल उलूम पहुंचा

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो/ सहारनपुर Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 09:33 PM IST
A person worried by the system reached Darul Uloom to change the religion
प्रार्थना पत्र
देवबंद (सहारनपुर) में व्यवस्था से परेशान एक दलित व्यक्ति ने दारुल उलूम में पहुंचकर उलमा को प्रार्थना पत्र देते हुए परिवार समेत धर्म परिवर्तन करने की इच्छा जताई है। उसने कहा कि शासन प्रशासन की अड़चनों के चलते वह शुक्रवार को धर्म परिवर्तन नहीं कर सका। इसलिए अब वह 17 फरवरी को परिवार के सदस्यों के साथ इस्लाम धर्म कबूल करेगा। 
जनपद मुजफ्फरनगर के खांजापुर गांव निवासी सुदेश कुमार शुक्रवार को दारुल उलूम पहुंचा और वहां उलमा से मुलाकात करते हुए मोहतमिम मौलाना मुफ्ती अबुल कासिम नोमानी बनारसी के नाम से एक प्रार्थना देते हुए परिवार समेत इस्लाम धर्म कबूल करने की इच्छा जताई। सुदेश का प्रार्थना पत्र देखकर एक बार उलमा भी हैरत में पड़ गए। हालांकि उन्होंने उसे समझाकर वहां से भेज दिया। बकौल सुदेश मुजफ्फरनगर के सर्कुलर रोड पर उसकी करीब 400 गज जमीन पड़ी हुई है। जिस पर कुछ लोगों नेे कब्जा किया हुआ है। इस मामले में पत्नी हरकौर देवी ने वाद भी दायर किया था। जिस पर अदालत ने 30 मई 2016 को उसके हक में फैसला सुना दिया, लेकिन उसके बावजूद आज तक उसे जमीन पर कब्जा नहीं मिला। इसके लिए उसने अधिकारियों के चक्कर भी काटे, लेकिन कोई फायदा नहीं हुआ। उसने इंसाफ की मांग को लेकर गत 5 फरवरी को मुजफ्फरनगर कलक्ट्रेट में धरना देकर आत्मदाह की धमकी भी दी। जिसके चलते उसे पुलिस ने हिरासत में ले लिया था। सुदेश का कहना है कि उसकी कहीं कोई सुनवाई नहीं हो रही है इसलिए वह अब 17 को परिवार समेत धर्म परिवर्तन करेगा। 
