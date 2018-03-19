शहर चुनें

नानौता शुगर मिल में हुई आधी रात को छापेमारी

Meerut Bureau Updated Mon, 19 Mar 2018 12:33 AM IST
नानौता शुगर मिल में हुई आधी रात को छापेमारी
सहारनपुर। गन्ना विभाग के अधिकारियों द्वारा शुगर मिलों पर औचक छापामारी शनिवार को दूसरे दिन भी जारी रही। विभागीय अधिकारियों की टीम ने आधी रात को नानौता स्थित किसान सहकारी चीनी मिल में छापा मारकर गेट पर लगे कांटों की जांच की। इसके चलते मिल प्रबंधन में अफरातफरी मची रही।
शनिवार रात करीब 12 बजे नानौता में गन्ना विभाग के अधिकारियों ने छापा मारा। वरिष्ठ गन्ना विकास निरीक्षक इंद्रजीत सिंह और गन्ना विकास निरीक्षक यशपाल सिंह ने मिल गेट पर लगे कांटो की जांच की। उन्होंने गेट पर लगे मैनुअल कांटे का भी निरीक्षण किया। अचानक हुई छापेमारी से चीनी मिल में अफरातफरी मच गई। छापेमारी के समय काफी संख्या में किसान मौजूद रहे। जांच के बाद सभी कांटे सही पाए गए। जांच टीम ने किसानों के लिए पेयजल, शौचालय की व्यवस्था और गन्ना यार्ड की सफाई एवं गुणवत्ता की भी जांच की। विभागीय अधिकारियों ने किसानों की समस्याओं को मौके पर ही सुनकर उनका निस्तारण कराया। जांच टीम ने बताया कि किसी भी सूरत में घटतौली नहीं होने दी जाएगी। खेत में गन्ना खड़ा रहने तक मिलें बंद नहीं होने दी जाएंगी।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

