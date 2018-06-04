शहर चुनें

सद्भाव बढ़ाती हैं रोजा इफ्तार पार्टी

Mon, 04 Jun 2018
सहारनपुर। आम आदमी पार्टी ने रविवार को रोजा इफ्तार पार्टी का आयोजन किया। इसमें बड़ी संख्या में रोजेदारों ने भागेदारी की। रोजेदारों ने देश की तरक्की के लिए दुआ की।
रविवार को दिल्ली रोड स्थित आम आदमी पार्टी कार्यालय पर आयोजित इफ्तार पार्टी में राष्ट्रीय परिषद के सदस्य योगेश दहिया ने कहा कि इफ्तार पार्टी के आयोजन से समाज में आपसी सद्भाव बढ़ता है। इस दौरान राजपाल, जगरोशन, आजम, सुनीता, अनीता, अलीशान, रविन्द्र, आदिल, प्रफुल्ल, आदित्य आदि रहे। मंजूर अली ने दुआ कराई।
