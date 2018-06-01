शहर चुनें

मायके में बरसे वोट

Meerut Bureau Updated Fri, 01 Jun 2018 12:44 AM IST
तबस्सुम को मायके से मिला ईद का तोहफा
सहारनपुर। बेशक अभी ईद आने में समय हो, मगर कैराना लोक सभा के उपचुनाव में आरएलडी के टिकट पर लड़ी तबस्सुम हसन को उसके मायके वालों ने जीत के तौर पर ईद का तोहफा अभी से दे दिया है। बता दें कि तबस्सुम हसन का मायका नकुड़ के गांव दुमझेड़ा में है और उनकी जीत का सबसे बड़ा अंतर नकुड़ से ही रहा। तबस्सुम हसन को पूरे लोकसभा क्षेत्र से कुल चार लाख एक हजार 464 मत मिले, जबकि उनकी प्रतिद्वंद्वी रही भाजपा की मृगांका सिंह तीन लाख 52 हजार 173 ही मत पा सकी। इस प्रकार तबस्सुम की जीत का अंतर 49 हजार 291 रहा। जीत के इस अंतर को लाने में तबस्सुम हसन के मायके वालों यानी नकुड़ क्षेत्र के मतदाताओं का सबसे बड़ा योगदान रहा है, जहां से उनके पक्ष में जमकर वोट पड़े। नकुड़ से उन्हें एक लाख 14 हजार 341, जबकि मृगांका सिंह को 86 हजार 224 वोट मिले। यानी यहां तबस्सुम ने मृगांका से 28 हजार 117 मत अधिक पाए। ब्यूरो

