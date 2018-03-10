शहर चुनें

श्री साईं पालकी कार्यक्रम की रूपरेखा की तैयार

श्री साईं पालकी कार्यक्रम की रूपरेखा की तैयार

Meerut Bureau Updated Sat, 10 Mar 2018 11:57 PM IST
श्री साईं पालकी कार्यक्रम की रूपरेखा की तैयार
सहारनपुर। श्री साईं सेवा परिवार लेबर कॉलोनी की बैठक में 13 मार्च को आयोजित होने वाली साईं पालकी कार्यक्रम की रूपरेखा तैयार की गई। संयोजक नीरज रोहिला ने कहा कि श्रद्धालुओं को शिरडी से लाए गए बाबा की अनमोल चरण पादुका के दर्शन कराए जाएंगे। 11 मार्च को साईं चरित्र का अखंड पाठ सुबह छह बजे होगा। 12 मार्च की शाम साईं संध्या का आयोजन किया जाएगा, जिसमें मनोज राज, अंशुमन और मोहित द्वारा भजन प्रस्तुत किए जाएंगे। राजेश कपूर, अरुण द्विवेदी, डॉ. राजकुमार गुप्ता, पुनीत जैन, प्रदीप कपिल, रमेश, राजीव शर्मा, प्रदीप शर्मा, आशू जैन, विजेंद्र शर्मा, नीरज भारती, संजय राय, आरके शर्मा, अजय शर्मा, मुकेश सेठी आदि मौजूद रहे।

