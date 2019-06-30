शहर चुनें

स्टार इलेविन की टीम सेमीफाइनल में पहुंची

स्टार इलेविन की टीम सेमीफाइनल में पहुंची

Meerut Bureau Updated Sun, 30 Jun 2019 12:00 AM IST
सेमीफाइनल में पहुंची स्टार इलेवन की टीम
सहारनपुर। भूतेश्वर इंटर कालेज पर खेली जा रही डिस्ट्रिक्ट सहारनपुर प्रीमियर लीग 2019 में शनिवार को स्टार इलेवन और अग्रवाल क्रिकेट क्लब के बीच क्वार्टर फाइनल मुकाबला हुआ। स्टार इलेवन की टीम ने 16 रन से मैच जीतकर सेमीफाइनल में प्रवेश किया।
अग्रवाल क्रिकेट क्लब के कप्तान ने टास जीतकर पहले क्षेत्ररक्षण करने का निर्णय लिया। पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए स्टार इलेवन ने निर्धारित 20 ओवर में 154 रन बनाए। अनुराग ने 20 रन का योगदान दिया। अग्रवाल क्रिकेट क्लब के लिए पीयूष ने पांच तथा सुमित ने दो विकेट लिए। इसके बाद 155 रन का लक्ष्य लेकर बल्लेबाजी करने उतरी अग्रवाल क्रिकेट क्लब की टीम संघर्ष करते हुए 138 रन पर आउट हो गई। सुमित ने 29 और आजम ने 24 रन का योगदान दिया। स्टार इलेवन की ओर से जैद और आकाश ने दो-दो विकेट लिए। इस मौके पर राजीव गोयल, रणधीर कपूर, नीरज गोयल, संजय शर्मा, भूपेंद्र कच्छल, लतीफुर्रहमान, सत्यम शर्मा, साजिद उमर आदि मौजूद रहे। रविवार को सुबह आठ बजे से पहला सेमीफाइनल मैच खेला जाएगा।

