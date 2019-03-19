शहर चुनें

होली मिलन

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 19 Mar 2019 12:42 AM IST
19 मार्च को होली मिलन
अंबेहटा। प्रेस क्लब की ओर से होली मिलन समारोह रंग बरसे कार्यक्रम का आयोजन 19 मार्च मंगलवार को आयोजित किया जायेगा। कार्यक्रम के संयोजक अमित आर्य और आलोक मित्तल ने बताया कि हर वर्ष की भांति इस वर्ष की प्रेस क्लब की ओर से होली के अवसर पर रंग बरसे कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। कार्यक्रम में सांस्कृतिक और हास्य प्रस्तुतियों के साथ फूलों से होली खेली जाएगी। आलोक मित्तल ने बताया कि कार्यक्रम का समय सायं सात बजे व स्थान मेन बाजार में स्थित जैन बाग रहेगा। ब्यूरो

