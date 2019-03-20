शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Raebareli ›   आबकारी टीम ने छापा मारकर बरामद की शराब, दर्ज कराया केस

आबकारी टीम ने छापा मारकर बरामद की शराब, दर्ज कराया केस

Lucknow Bureauलखनऊ ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 20 Mar 2019 12:31 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
रायबरेली। आबकारी टीम ने मंगलवार को छापा मारकर भारी मात्रा में शराब बरामद की। आबकारी निरीक्षक सदर पुष्पेंद्र मिश्रा ने टीम के साथ भदोखर गांव में छापा मारा।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
50 लीटर कच्ची शराब बरामद करके दो धंधेबाजों पर केस दर्ज कराया। लहन भी नष्ट किया। आबकारी निरीक्षक ऊंचाहार राजेश गौतम ने हरिहरपुर, गंगेहरा, म रियारी, सेमरी रनापुर में छापा मारा।


दो मुकदमे दर्ज करके 100 लीटर कच्ची शराब बरामद की। आबकारी निरीक्षक डलमऊ संजय भारती ने पूरे गौतमनपुर में छापा मारा। 25 लीटर कच्ची शराब बरामद की। एक धंधेबाज पर केस दर्ज कराया।

Recommended

गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री प्रमोद सावंत पत्नी सुलक्षणा और मनोहर परिकर के साथ
India News

डॉक्टर हैं गोवा के नए मुख्यमंत्री सावंत, पत्नी शिक्षक और भाजपा नेता

19 मार्च 2019

Cricket News

IPL 2019: ये हैं हर सीजन के पर्पल कैप विनर्स, धाकड़ बल्लेबाजों की भी हुई बोलती बंद

19 मार्च 2019

ipl 2019
sohail tanvir
आर पी सिंह
pragyan ojha
Cricket News

IPL 2019: ये हैं हर सीजन के पर्पल कैप विनर्स, धाकड़ बल्लेबाजों की भी हुई बोलती बंद

19 मार्च 2019

पत्नी रीवाबा और प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के साख रविंद्र जडेजा
India News

जामनगर में हार्दिक पटेल को चुनौती दे सकती हैं इस क्रिकेटर की पत्नी

19 मार्च 2019

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
आईपीएल का पूरा शेड्यूल
Cricket News

IPL 2019 का पूरा शेड्यूल जारी, जानिए कब और कहां होंगे मैच

19 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

आलिया भट्ट ने अपने ड्राइवर को घर खरीदने के लिए दिए 50 लाख रुपये, जूहू में बुक कराया आलीशान फ्लैट

19 मार्च 2019

alia bhatt
Alia Bhatt
alia bhatt
alia bhatt
Bollywood

आलिया भट्ट ने अपने ड्राइवर को घर खरीदने के लिए दिए 50 लाख रुपये, जूहू में बुक कराया आलीशान फ्लैट

19 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

जया बच्चन ने फोटो लेने पर फैन के साथ किया बुरा बर्ताव, VIDEO देख यूजर्स बोले- 'अपनी बहू ऐश्वर्या से...'

19 मार्च 2019

jaya bachchan
jaya bachchan
jaya bachchan
Jaya Bachchan
Bollywood

जया बच्चन ने फोटो लेने पर फैन के साथ किया बुरा बर्ताव, VIDEO देख यूजर्स बोले- 'अपनी बहू ऐश्वर्या से...'

19 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

चंद्रमा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

यदि चंद्रमा पृथ्वी के करीब आ जाए तो क्या होगा...

19 मार्च 2019

सुलक्षणा सावंत
India News

भाजपा महिला मोर्चा की अध्यक्ष हैं गोवा के सीएम सावंत की पत्नी, परिवार से परिकर का पुराना नाता

19 मार्च 2019

होली
India News

होली 2019: मस्ती के लिए नहीं, त्योहार में रंगो का अलग है महत्व

18 मार्च 2019

supreme court (File)
India News

तेजाब हमला निर्मम अपराध, किसी भी तरह क्षमा योग्य नहीं : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

19 मार्च 2019

अरुण जेटली
India News

वित्त मंत्री जेटली ने ब्लॉग के जरिए बताया- मोदी सरकार ने पांच साल में लिए कई गेम चेंजिंग फैसले 

19 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

बंगाल: सोशल मीडिया में आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट करने के आरोप में दो भाजपाई गिरफ्तार

19 मार्च 2019

Christian Michel
India News

वीवीआईपी चॉपर डील : परिजनों के बजाय इटली में वकीलों से बात कर रहा मिशेल क्रिश्चियन

19 मार्च 2019

पीसी घोष (फाइल)
India News

लोकपाल नियुक्त कर मोदी सरकार ने विपक्ष से ऐन वक्त पर छीना बड़ा मुद्दा

18 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

भारत में एयरलाइंस स्टाफ के व्यवहार की होती है सबसे ज्यादा शिकायत

18 मार्च 2019

NGT
Delhi NCR

एनजीटी ने यूपी सरकार पर लगाया पांच करोड़ का जुर्माना, वायु और ध्वनि प्रदूषण पर सख्ती

18 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Traffic jam on highway due to accident
Raebareli

ट्रक ने अवर अभियंता की कार में मारी टक्कर, हाईवे पर लगा जाम

रायबरेली शहर कोतवाली क्षेत्र में मंगलवार को बेकाबू ट्रक ने पावर कॉर्पोरेशन के अवर अभियंता की कार में टक्कर मार दी। इससे चालक घायल हो गया। उसे जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया।

19 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
बरामद की गई अवैध शराब।
Lucknow

रायबरेली में 12 लाख की अवैध शराब का जखीरा बरामद, नौ लोग को गिरफ्तार किया

14 मार्च 2019

आज आठ घंटे तक नहीं गुजरेगी कोई गाड़ी, 24 ट्रेनें रहेंगी निरस्त
Raebareli

आज आठ घंटे तक नहीं गुजरेगी कोई गाड़ी, 24 ट्रेनें रहेंगी निरस्त

19 मार्च 2019

शौच के लिए खेत की तरफ गई युवती की गला दबाकर हत्या
Raebareli

शौच के लिए खेत की तरफ गई युवती की गला दबाकर हत्या

19 मार्च 2019

ट्रेलर से टकराकर बाइक सवार की मौत
Raebareli

ट्रेलर से टकराकर बाइक सवार की मौत

19 मार्च 2019

11 cattle smugglers arrested, 25 cattle recovered
Raebareli

11 पशु तस्कर गिरफ्तार, 25 मवेशी बरामद

18 मार्च 2019

Five smugglers arrested
Raebareli

पांच तस्कर गिरफ्तार, छह तमंचे बरामद

18 मार्च 2019

बेकाबू डीसीएम ओवरब्रिज से गिरा, चालक व खलासी घायल
Raebareli

बेकाबू डीसीएम ओवरब्रिज से गिरा, चालक व खलासी घायल

19 मार्च 2019

Two teachers dies in accident
Raebareli

बाइक से स्कूल जा रहे दो शिक्षकों को कार ने रौंदा

17 मार्च 2019

नए कलर लाइट सिग्नल खड़े, अब बती जलने का इंतजार
Raebareli

नए कलर लाइट सिग्नल खड़े, अब बती जलने का इंतजार

18 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

योगी सरकार के दो साल पूरे होने पर प्रियंका गांधी ने किया वार, उठाए ये सवाल

उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार के दो साल पूरे होने पर मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस पर प्रियंका ने साधा निशाना। देखिए रिपोर्ट

19 मार्च 2019

प्रियंका गांधी 0:56

प्रियंका गांधी ने मिर्जापुर के विंध्यवासिनी मंदिर में की पूजा

19 मार्च 2019

प्रियंका गांधी 1:58

बीजेपी पर कसा प्रियंका गांधी ने तंज, पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी को लेकर कह दी ये बड़ी बात

18 मार्च 2019

होली 1:33

बाजारों में होली की रौनक, कानपुर में इन पिचकारियों की सबसे ज्यादा मांग

18 मार्च 2019

एक दिन का पीएम 2:15

बुलंदशहर में एक दिन का पीएम बनने पर लोग सबसे पहले ये काम करेंगे

18 मार्च 2019

Related

ट्रांसमिशन की पीटी में ब्लास्ट, ट्रिप हुई पावर ग्रिड की लाइन
Raebareli

ट्रांसमिशन की पीटी में ब्लास्ट, ट्रिप हुई पावर ग्रिड की लाइन

19 मार्च 2019

बकरी चरा रही महिला को कार ने रौंदा
Raebareli

बकरी चरा रही महिला को कार ने रौंदा

18 मार्च 2019

three teachers suspend
Raebareli

आचार संहिता उल्लंघन पर तीन शिक्षक सस्पेंड

17 मार्च 2019

22 train canceled, six revenge routes
Raebareli

कल से बदले जाएंगे सिग्नल, 22 गाड़ियां निरस्त, छह का बदला रूट

14 मार्च 2019

22 train canceled due to mega block
Raebareli

आज से बदलेंगे सिग्नल, 22 ट्रेनें निरस्त

15 मार्च 2019

पुराने सिग्नल बदलने से ट्रेनों का आवागमन प्रभावित, यात्री बेहाल
Raebareli

पुराने सिग्नल बदलने से ट्रेनों का आवागमन प्रभावित, यात्री बेहाल

17 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.