प्रतापगढ़: शहर से लेकर गांव तक उतरवाए जाने लगे होर्डिंग्स

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, प्रतापगढ़ Updated Mon, 11 Mar 2019 12:20 AM IST
शहर से लेकर गांव तक उतरवाए जाने लगे होर्डिंग्स
शहर से लेकर गांव तक उतरवाए जाने लगे होर्डिंग्स - फोटो : प्रतापगढ़
रविवार को चुनाव आयोग की ओर से आदर्श चुनाव आचार संहिता की घोषणा होते ही राजनैतिक सरगर्मियां तेज हो गईं। लोकसभा चुनाव का कार्यक्रम आते ही प्रशासनिक तैयारियों का भी सिलसिला तेज हो गया। प्रशासन अचानक से एक्शन में आ गया। संवेदनशील व अतिसंवेदनशील बूथों को लेकर पुलिस व प्रशासन दिनभर मंथन करता रहा। शहर से लेकर तहसील स्तर पर होर्डिंग्स हटाने का दौर शुरू हो गया।

राजनीतिक दलों के कार्यकर्ताओं में भी चुनाव की तारीख घोषित होते ही प्रचार अभियान को लेकर रणनीतिक बैठकों का सिलसिला तेज हो गया है। अफसर जहां चुनाव कराने के लिए तैयारियों में जुट गए। वहीं राजनैतिक दलों से जुड़े लोग पार्टी के प्रत्याशियों को लेकर चर्चाओं में मशगूल दिखे। आदर्श आचार संहिता लागू होते ही इसका असर भी देखने को मिला।

अंबेडकर चौराहे पर अफसरों ने होर्डिंग्स उतरवाना शुरू कर दिया। डीएम-एसपी का आदेश मिलते ही मातहत चौराहों व बाजारों में लगे होर्डिंग्स उतारने के लिए दौड़ पड़े। देखते ही देखते शहर में लगे राजनैतिक दलों के होर्डिंग्स और कटआउट गायब हो गए। रानीगंज तहसील में भी एसडीएम होर्डिंग्स हटाए गए।

प्रतापगढ़
