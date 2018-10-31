शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विदेश भेजने के नाम पर दर्जनों लोगों से ले लिए लाखों रुपये

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, प्रतापगढ़ Updated Wed, 31 Oct 2018 12:44 AM IST
फर्जावाड़ा
फर्जावाड़ा
ख़बर सुनें

 विदेश भेजने के नाम पर एक युवक ने दर्जनों लोगों से लाखों रुपये ले लिए। काफी दिन बीत जाने के बाद भी कोई कार्रवाई न होने पर लोग उससे मिले तो वह कंपनी भाग जाने की बात कह रहा है। पीड़ितों ने इसकी शिकायत कोतवाली में की है।

कोतवाली क्षेत्र के रैयापुर गांव निवासी विनय कुमार ने हीरागंज निवासी अयूब अहमद को कनाडा जाने के लिए एक लाख चार हजार रुपये एक वर्ष पहले दिए थे। काफी दिन बीतने के बाद भी कार्रवाई न होने पर उसने पैसे वापस करने की मांग की तो वह आनाकानी करने लगा। हालांकि बाद में पंचायत के दौरान पैसा वापस करने की बात मानी, लेकिन फिर टालमटोल करने लगा। कई बार तारीख रखी गई, लेकिन निर्धारित तारीख पर पैसा नहीं मिलने पर उसने इसकी शिकायत कोतवाली में की। अयूब के अनुसार उसने दर्जनों लोगों से रुपये लिए हैं। एक कंपनी के माध्यम से वह काम कराता था। वह कंपनी भाग गई है।

news
