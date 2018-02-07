अपना शहर चुनें

अस्पताल में मिला बायोमेडिकल वेस्ट तो भेजवा दूंगा जेल

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, प्रतापगढ़ Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 11:15 PM IST
 जिला अस्पताल का बुधवार को औचक निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे मुख्य विकास अधिकारी राजकमल का पारा परिसर में हर ओर गंदगी देख चढ़ गया। उन्होंने चारों ओर बायोमेडिकल वेस्ट देख सीएमएस को चेतावनी देते हुए सफाई कर्मचारियों के प्रभारी को मुकदमा दर्ज कराकर जेल भेजने की धमकी तक दे डाली।

सीडीओ राजकमल यादव दोपहर में अचानक जिला अस्पताल जांच करने पहुंचे। परिसर में हर ओर गंदगी का अंबार देखने को मिला। उन्होंने पहले सीएमएस डॉ. प्रेममोहन गुप्ता को जमकर फटकार लगाई। कूड़ा डंपिंग स्थल का गेट खुला होने के साथ ही बायोमेडिकल वेस्ट हर ओर बिखरा मिला। उन्होंने सफाईकर्मियों के प्रभारी राजेश की जमकर क्लास लगाई। उसे दो दिन की मोहलत देते हुए कहा कि यदि ऐसा नहीं होता है तो मुकदमा लिखवाकर जेल भेजवा दूंगा।

सीएमएस को भी चेतावनी देते हुए कहा कि सफाईकर्मी उनकी देखरेख में काम करते हैं।  कर्मचारियों के काम न करने का बहाना अब नहीं चलने वाला। यदि वे काम नहीं कर रहे तो उनके खिलाफ लिखापढ़ी कर हटाएं। निरीक्षण के दौरान सीएमओ ने मानसिक रोग चिकित्सक एमपी शर्मा से दवाओं की जानकारी ली। सीडीओ ने कहा कि वह मरीजों का बेहतर इलाज करें। जो दवा न हो उसके लिए व्यवस्था कराई जाएगी। निरीक्षण के दौरान सीएमओ आरके नैय्यर, अपर शोध अधिकारी आरपी चौधरी मौजूद रहे।
