अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Pilibhit ›   ट्रेन से कटे अज्ञात मृतक के शव की नही हो सकी शिनाख्त

ट्रेन से कटे अज्ञात मृतक के शव की नही हो सकी शिनाख्त

Meerut Bureau Updated Tue, 20 Feb 2018 01:44 AM IST
खेकड़ा (बागपत)। रविवार की रात्रि में करीब दस बजे दिल्ली से शामली जा रही यात्री ट्रेन की चपेट में आकर युवक की मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराया। थाना प्रभारी एसपी सिंह ने बताया सोमवार को भी शव की शिनाख्त नहीं हुई।

Spotlight

Priya Prakash Varrier Files plea in Supreme Court over case registered against film Oru Adaar Love
Bollywood

सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंचीं प्रिया प्रकाश, मंगलवार को CJI के समक्ष सुनवाई संभव

19 फरवरी 2018

Sumeet Raghavan file police complains against an unidentified man who misbehaved with his wife
Bollywood

इस मशहूर एक्टर की WIFE दिनदहाड़े हुई अश्लील हरकत का शिकार, आरोपी की हरकत जान खून खौल जाएगा

19 फरवरी 2018

Deepika Padukone Starrer Vishal Bharadwaj Upcoming Film Is Not Titled Rani
Bollywood

विशाल भारद्वाज का बड़ा खुलासा, दीपिका पादुकोण अब नहीं बनेंगी 'रानी'

19 फरवरी 2018

Do you know the Mileage of a airplane in one liter oil
Weird Stories

1 लीटर में कितना माइलेज देता है हवाई जहाज, जानते हैं आप ?

19 फरवरी 2018

Pirated Version Of Film Aiyaary Starring Sidharth Malhotra And Manoj Bajpayee Played In MSRTC Bus
Bollywood

सरकारी बस में चला 'अय्यारी' का पाइरेटेड वीडियो, अब मेकर्स उठाएंगे यह कदम

19 फरवरी 2018

A farmer chewed snake in up
Weird Stories

किसान के काटने से सांप की मौत, यूपी के गांव की है घटना

19 फरवरी 2018

Bollywood Actor Mohit Marwah And Antara Motiwala Wedding At Ras al-Khaimah in UAE
Bollywood

सोनम कपूर के भाई की शादी की रस्में शुरू, अंबानी से जुड़ने जा रहा है रिश्ता

19 फरवरी 2018

Film actress who caught in prostitution case
Bollywood

सेक्स रैकेट में फंसीं बॉलीवुड मेकअप आर्टिस्ट, ये टॉप एक्ट्रेसेज भी कर चुकी हैं ऐसे काम

19 फरवरी 2018

Do you know about this mysterious roman train
Supernatural Stories

इस रहस्यमयी ट्रेन के बारे में नहीं जानते होंगे आप, अद्भुत ढंग से हो गई थी गायब

19 फरवरी 2018

Akshay Kumar apeal to Pakistan censor board for removing the ban on Padman film
Bollywood

पाकिस्तान में 'पैडमैन' के बैन पर सामने आए अक्षय, सेंसर बोर्ड से की ये मांग

19 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

प्रापर्टी डीलर ने एक प्लाट को 2 अलग-अलग टुकड़ों में बांटा, और फिर एमसी ने कर दिए नक्शे पास..
Mohali

प्रापर्टी डीलर ने एक प्लाट को 2 अलग-अलग टुकड़ों में बांटा, और फिर एमसी ने कर दिए नक्शे पास..

प्रापर्टी डीलर ने एक प्लाट को 2 अलग-अलग टुकड़ों में बांटा, और फिर एमसी ने कर दिए नक्शे पास..

20 फरवरी 2018

23 वर्षीय युवक की हादसे में मौत
Mohali

23 वर्षीय युवक की हादसे में मौत

20 फरवरी 2018

आशु हत्याकांड का खुलासा करना भूली पुलिस
Meerut

आशु हत्याकांड का खुलासा करना भूली पुलिस

20 फरवरी 2018

कालाढूंगी कांड में 56 आरोपी हाईकोर्ट से बरी
Nainital

कालाढूंगी कांड में 56 आरोपी हाईकोर्ट से बरी

20 फरवरी 2018

पत्नी पति पर केस दर्ज
Mohali

पत्नी पति पर केस दर्ज

20 फरवरी 2018

थाने का माल बाहर, रिकॉर्ड जलाकर ￒबेदाग
Meerut

थाने का माल बाहर, रिकॉर्ड जलाकर ￒबेदाग

20 फरवरी 2018

farmer murderd at field in amroha
Amroha

चाकू से गोदकर किसान की हत्या

20 फरवरी 2018

होंडा सिटी कार के चारों टायर खोलकर ले गए चोर
Panchkula

होंडा सिटी कार के चारों टायर खोलकर ले गए चोर

20 फरवरी 2018

यूटी के होमगार्ड जवानों को मिला लाखों रुपये एरियर
Panchkula

यूटी के होमगार्ड जवानों को मिला लाखों रुपये एरियर

20 फरवरी 2018

murder of class one girl student in amroha
Amroha

लापता कक्षा एक की छात्रा की हत्या

20 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

जीजा की जान खतरे में देख बाघ से जा भिड़ा साला

पीलीभीत में बाघ का आतंक कम होने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। यहां गांव रायपुर में बाघ ने रंजीत सिंह नाम के एक शख्स पर हमला बोल दिया।

19 फरवरी 2018

union minister maneka Gandhi abuses officer in public meeting ORGANISED in baheri 1:33

जनता दरबार में मेनका गांधी ने खोया आपा, अफसर को दी गाली

17 फरवरी 2018

train engin derail in pilibhit 1:25

पीलीभीत में ट्रेन का इंजन पटरी से उतरा

11 फरवरी 2018

Baghin entered in village of piliphit, forest department rescued 3:12

बाघिन के सिर पर चढ़कर खेलते रहे पिल्ले, गांव वालों के उड़े होश

6 फरवरी 2018

PILIBHIT POLICE ARRESTS VEHICLE THIEVES 1:40

पीलीभीत पुलिस को हाथ लगी बड़ी सफलता, धर दबोचा ये शातिर गैंग

11 दिसंबर 2017

Recommended

Arun Jaitley meets Saudi King Salman, discussions to boot relations
Rest of World

सऊदी किंग सलमान से मिले जेटली, रिश्ते बढ़ाने पर की चर्चा

20 फरवरी 2018

सुविधाएं मांगने पहुंचीं आधी आबादी का अपमान
Meerut

सुविधाएं मांगने पहुंचीं आधी आबादी का अपमान

20 फरवरी 2018

स्कूल से छुट्टी के बाद लापता हुआ सातवीं का छात्र
Meerut

स्कूल से छुट्टी के बाद लापता हुआ सातवीं का छात्र

20 फरवरी 2018

सुशील मूंछ की तलाश में एसटीएफ और एटीएस
Meerut

सुशील मूंछ की तलाश में एसटीएफ और एटीएस

20 फरवरी 2018

हाइवे पर 125 लोगों से भरी बस खाई में पलटी
Meerut

हाइवे पर 125 लोगों से भरी बस खाई में पलटी

20 फरवरी 2018

PNB scam effected export industry in moradabad
Moradabad

निर्यात उद्योग पर भी पड़ेगा पीएनबी घोटाले का असर

20 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Switch to Amarujala.com App

Get Lightning Fast Experience

Click On Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.