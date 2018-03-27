शहर चुनें

Pilibhit

निजीकरण के विरोध में विद्युतकर्मियों ने किया कार्य बहिष्कार

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,पीलीभीत Updated Tue, 27 Mar 2018 08:33 PM IST
protest
protest
बिजली के निजीकरण के खिलाफ विद्युत विभाग के अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों ने मंगलवार को आवाज बुलंद की। रोडवेज स्थित अधीक्षण अभियंता कार्यालय परिसर में धरना देकर कर्मचारियों ने निजीकरण को जनता के लिए नुकसानदायक बताया। इसको वापस लेने की सरकार से मांग की गई।
उत्तर प्रदेश विद्युत कर्मचारी संयुक्त संघर्ष समिति के तत्वावधान में मंगलवार सुबह दस बजे से प्रदर्शन की शुरूआत की गई। इसको लेकर कर्मचारियों ने एक दिवसीय कार्य बहिष्कार किया। विरोध प्रदर्शन की अध्यक्षता कर रहे अधीक्षण अभियंता एमके पाठक ने कहा कि बिजली के निजीकरण से जनता को नुकसान के सिवाए कुछ नहीं मिलने वाला। इसके दुष्परिणाम बताते हुए सरकार से निजीकरण को वापस लेने की मांग की गई। उन्होंने कहा कि कार्य बहिष्कार व धरना प्रदर्शन कर इसका विरोध किया गया है। अग्रिम रणनीति केंद्रीय समिति के निर्देशानुसार होगी। इस मौके पर एसडीओ रनवीर सिंह, दीपक नेगी, पूजा, छाया सक्सेना, कमला, सुशीला देवी, आनंद बाबू, अतुल वर्मा, जेई रियाजुद्दीन, सरफुद्दीन, ज्ञानेंद्र, शमशाद अली आदि मौजूद रहे।
electricity department protest privatisation

