कृषि वैज्ञानिको ने आगामी योजनाओ पर किया विचार विमर्श
Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 12:38 AM IST
खेकड़ा (बागपत)।
कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र में आयोजित कृषि वैज्ञानिक सलाहकार समिति की बैठक में योजनाओं की समीक्षा की। बुधवार को कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र में कृषि विज्ञान सलाहकार समिति के अध्यक्ष एमके सचान ने कृषि वैैैज्ञानिकों की बैठक ली। इसमें उन्होंने आगामी योजनाओं को लेकर निर्देश दिए। कहा आगामी वर्ष में कृषि अभियंत्रण की जानकारी के लिए नियमित रूप से गोष्ठियों का आयोजन कर किसानों को जागरूक करें। मिट्टी की उर्वरा क्षमता लगातार घटती जा रही है। यह चिंता का विषय है। इसके लिए किसानों में जागरूकता का अभाव है। किसानों को मिट्टी की उर्वरा क्षमता बढ़ाने के लिए जागरूक कर मिट्टी की जांच कराने को कहा जाए। इससे उर्वरा क्षमता को बढ़ाकर अधिक से अधिक फसलों की उपज ली जाए। कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र प्रभारी सरिता जोशी ने महिलाओं को लाभान्वित करने पर बल दिया। इसमें सरदार वल्लभ भाई पटेल कृषि विश्वविद्यालय के कृषि वैज्ञानिक डॉ. हरिओम कटियार, डॉ. भूपेंद्र कुमार, बीके सिंह, डॉ. सुरेंद्र सिंह, आर के सिंह, डॉ. संजय कुमार आदि रहे।
मंगलवार, 12 दिसंबर 2017
