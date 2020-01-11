शहर चुनें

आग का गोला बनने से बची रोडवेज बस

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 11 Jan 2020 12:18 AM IST
बस के इंजन में आग लगने पर घबराए यात्री
मुजफ्फरनगर। शामली जा रही परिवहन निगम की बस आग का गोला बनने से बच गई। तितावी के पास शार्ट सर्किट होने से बस के इंजन में आग लग गई। बस में सवार यात्रियों की जान पर बन आई। अफरातफरी मच गई। चालक और परिचालक ने आग बुझाई, तब सवारियों की जान में जान आई। बाद में उन्हें अन्य बस से शामली भेजा गया।
शुक्रवार दोपहर करीब डेढ़ बजे मुजफ्फरनगर से शामली जा रही रोडवेज बस बस जब तितावी के पास हिंडन नदी पुल पार कर आगे चली तो इंजन में आग लग गई। बस में 50 यात्री सवार थे। आग लगती देख चालक परिचालक सहित सवारियों में हड़कंप मच गया। चालक ने बस रोक दी। चालक संजीव और परिचालक रामस्नेही ने सवारियों को नीचे उतारकर रेत, मिट्टी और बस में मौजूद अग्निशमन यंत्र द्वारा आग पर काबू पाया। इसके बाद परिचालक ने सभी सवारियों को शामली डिपो की बस में बैठाकर गंतव्य की ओर रवाना किया। इस संबंध में रोडवेज अफसरों को जानकारी दी। डिपो के वरिष्ठ केंद्र प्रभारी राजकुमार तोमर मौके पर पहुंचे और जांच की। डिपो के एआरएम बीपी अग्रवाल ने बताया कि शार्ट सर्किट से आग लगी। जिस पर समय रहते काबू पा लिया गया।
passanger was afraid when burn bus engine
