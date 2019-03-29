शहर चुनें

Muzaffarnagar › पूर्व न्यायमूर्ति की पुत्रवधू शैलजा बनी एडीजे

पूर्व न्यायमूर्ति की पुत्रवधू शैलजा बनी एडीजे

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 29 Mar 2019 12:25 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
शाहपुर क्षेत्र के गांव सोरम में छाई खुशियां
मुजफ्फरनगर। हाईकोर्ट इलाहाबाद के पूर्व न्यायमूर्ति वेदपाल सिंह की पुत्रवधू शैलजा राठी भी एचजेएस की परीक्षा को उत्तीर्ण कर एडीजे बन गई है। शैलजा ने घोषित रिजल्ट की सूची में 16 वीं पोजिशन प्राप्त की है।
यूपी हायर जूडिशयल सर्विस की यह परीक्षा 7 से 9 दिसंबर, 2018 में हुई थी। 11 और 12 मार्च को साक्षात्कार के बाद हाईकोर्ट इलाहाबाद के रजिस्ट्रार जनरल की ओर से जारी किया गया। शाहपुर क्षेत्र के गांव शोरम निवासी पूर्व न्यायमूर्ति वेदपाल सिंह के बेटे अजय कुमार भी हरदोई जिले में जज हैं। शैलजा राठी उन्हीं की पत्नी हैं। उसके पिता कृपाल सिंह राठी दरोग़ा के पद से सेवानिवृत्त हैं, जो शहर के आदर्श कालोनी में रहते हैं। एचजेएस एग्जाम में उसके चयन से परिवार में खुशी का आलम है। गौरव की बात यह है कि जिले की दो बेटी 23 एडीजे की चयनित सूची में सफलता का इतिहास लिखने में कामयाब हुई है। जनपद जाट महासभा के देवी सिंह सिंभालका, पूर्व पालिका सदस्य गजेंद्र पाल सिंह, इंद्र पाल सिंह, सोमपाल आर्य, गजेंद्र राणा आदि ने शैलजा को बधाई दी है।

Most Read

नसीरपुर निवासी रागिनी।
Muzaffarnagar

कामयाबी : नसीरपुर गांव की बेटी रागिनी बनेगी जज

लक्ष्य के प्रति एकाग्रता की बदौलत नसीरपुर गांव की बेटी ने एचजेएस की परीक्षा क्वालीफाई कर जज बनने का गौरव हासिल किया है। हाईकोर्ट इलाहाबाद के रजिस्ट्रार जनरल द्वारा 28 फरवरी को घोषित रिजल्ट में जिले की रागिनी को 9 वां स्थान मिला है।

29 मार्च 2019

पकड़े गए बदमाश और मौके पर एसएसपी
Meerut

यूपी: एनएच-58 पर मुठभेड़, पुलिस अफसरों ने चार बदमाशों को मारी गोली, दो पुलिसकर्मी भी घायल

29 मार्च 2019

गांव बागोवाली में कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते मौलाना अरशद मदनी।
Muzaffarnagar

जुल्म ज्यादती नहीं रुकी तो देश बर्बाद हो जाएगा : मौलाना अरशद मदनी

29 मार्च 2019

मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
Meerut

मुजफ्फरनगर में भीषण हादसा, छह लोगों की मौत, दस से अधिक गंभीर रूप से घायल

28 मार्च 2019

महाराष्ट्र के पुणे जिला में एक व्यक्ति और 17 वर्षीय लड़के ने दो बच्चियों से कथित तौर पर बलात्कार किया।
Muzaffarnagar

शर्मनाक : बुढ़ाना में 80 साल की वृद्धा से रेप, विरोध में आरोपी ने बुरी तरह पीटा

29 मार्च 2019

एक करोड़ दो लाख की नगदी बरामद
Meerut

यूपी पुलिस के हाथ लगी बड़ी कामयाबी, एक करोड़ की नगदी बरामद, पूछताछ जारी

28 मार्च 2019

दंगा पीड़ित परिवारों को मकानों की चाबी सौंपी
Muzaffarnagar

दंगा पीड़ित परिवारों को मकानों की चाबी सौंपी

29 मार्च 2019

वृद्धा के साथ किया दुष्कर्म
Muzaffarnagar

वृद्धा के साथ किया दुष्कर्म

29 मार्च 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
Meerut

पीएम मोदी आज क्रांतिधरा से भरेंगे चुनावी हुंकार, सीएम योगी सहित मंच पर रहेंगे ये बड़े नेता

28 मार्च 2019

आदर्श आचार संहिता का पालन करें प्रत्याशी: प्रेक्षक
Muzaffarnagar

आदर्श आचार संहिता का पालन करें प्रत्याशी: प्रेक्षक

29 मार्च 2019

