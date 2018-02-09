अपना शहर चुनें

ांवड़िए नगर से गुजरने शुरु

Meerut Bureau Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 11:33 PM IST
खतौली (ब्यूरो)। नगर में बम-बम भोले के जयघोष करते हुए कांवड़िए निकलने शुरू हो गए हैं। कांवड़ियों के जयघोष से नगर का वातावरण भक्तिमय हो गया। 13 फरवरी को महाशिवरात्रि पर कांवड़िए शिवालयों पर जलाभिषेक करेंगे। हरिद्वार से पवित्र गंगाजल लेकर कांवड़ियों का नगर में आगमन शुरू हो गया है। शुक्रवार को कांवड़िए टोली बनाकर बम बम भोले के जयघोष लगाते हुए नगर से गुजरते हुए गंतव्य की ओर बढ़ रहे हैं। नगर में कई स्थानों पर लोगों ने कांवड़ियों को भोजन का प्रसाद ग्रहण कराया।

