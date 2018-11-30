शहर चुनें

Muzaffarnagar

खालापार में फूंका पालिका चेयरपर्सन का पुतला

Meerut Bureau Updated Fri, 30 Nov 2018 12:06 AM IST
मुजफ्फरनगर । नगर के मोहल्ला दक्षिणी खालापार में फैली गंदगी तथा अनेक समस्याओं से परेशान लोगों ने प्रदर्शन करते हुए नगर पालिका चेयरपर्सन अंजू अग्रवाल का पुतला फूंका।
मोहल्ला दक्षिणी खालापार में गंदगी के ढेर लगे हुए हैं। सफाई नहीं होने के कारण लोग परेशान हैं। स्थानीय निवासियों ने कहा कि उन्होंने अपनी समस्याओं को लेकर कई नगर पालिका अधिकारियों के समक्ष मांग उठाई, लेकिन कोई सुनवाई नहीं हुई। बृहस्पतिवार को लोगों का गुस्सा फूट पड़ा। उन्होंने प्रदर्शन करते हुए नगर पालिका चेयरपर्सन का पुतला जलाकर विरोध जताया। उन्होंने चेयरपर्सन पर क्षेत्र की उपेक्षा करने का आरोप लगाया। प्रदर्शनकारियों में आबिद हुसैन, खुर्शीद अहमद, नौशाद, शादाब, आदिल, इरफान, रईस आदि शामिल रहे।

रेल के डीजल इंजन को रोककर हंगामा करते भाकियू कार्यकर्ता।
Muzaffarnagar

भाकियू ने रोका रेल इंजन, फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ी भी कब्जाई

दस साल पुराने ट्रैक्टर बंद कराने से खफा भाकियू ने नया मोर्चा खोल दिया। बृहस्पतिवार को भाकियू नेताओं ने रेलवे स्टेशन के मालगोदाम पर एक रेल इंजन को रोक धरना शुरू कर दिया।

30 नवंबर 2018

पूरी क्षमता के साथ चलाएं ओपीडी: डीएम
Muzaffarnagar

पूरी क्षमता के साथ चलाएं ओपीडी: डीएम

30 नवंबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

सेना के जवान ने ट्रेन से कटकर दी जान, प्रत्यदर्शी बोले- आंखों के सामने देखी 'मौत'

29 नवंबर 2018

तहसील में वकील और स्टांप विक्रेता के साथ मारपीट
Muzaffarnagar

तहसील में वकील और स्टांप विक्रेता के साथ मारपीट

29 नवंबर 2018

कचहरी परिसर से युवती को उठाने का प्रयास
Muzaffarnagar

कचहरी परिसर से युवती को उठाने का प्रयास

30 नवंबर 2018

बालिका की हत्या में युवक दोषी करार
Muzaffarnagar

बालिका की हत्या में युवक दोषी करार

30 नवंबर 2018

घ से फरार प्रेमी युगल को गाजियाबाद से दबोचा
Muzaffarnagar

घ से फरार प्रेमी युगल को गाजियाबाद से दबोचा

30 नवंबर 2018

भाकियू की पंचायत में मौजूद किसान।
Muzaffarnagar

मिल प्रशासन की कार्रवाई से किसानों में गुस्सा, पंचायत कर दी आरपार की लड़ाई की चेतावनी

30 नवंबर 2018

डेढ़ क्विंटल गोमांस बरामद कर एक आरोपी दबोचा
Muzaffarnagar

डेढ़ क्विंटल गोमांस बरामद कर एक आरोपी दबोचा

29 नवंबर 2018

accident
Muzaffarnagar

सड़क हादसों में दो की मौत, दंपति घायल

30 नवंबर 2018

पांच साल का दिव्यांग बना ‘एक दिन का विधायक’

बुंदेलखंड के महोबा में भारतीय जनता पार्टी के विधायक ब्रजभूषण राजपूत ने पांच साल के मासूम दिव्यांग अरुण को एक दिन का विधायक बना दिया। अरुण को गाड़ी और गनर भी दिए गए।

30 नवंबर 2018

यूपी न्यूज 1:16

बीएचयू नर्सिंग कॉलेज में चीफ प्रॉक्टर का आतंक! छात्र-छात्राओं को मारे थप्पड़

29 नवंबर 2018

CM YOGI 0:52

बहराइच दौरे पर सीएम योगी, कहा, इलाज के लिए नहीं जाना पड़ेगा लखनऊ

29 नवंबर 2018

सीसीटीवी 1:26

चोरों ने मोबाइल शोरूम को बनाया निशाना, देखिए CCTV वीडियो

29 नवंबर 2018

गिरीराज सिंह 1:16

केंद्रीय मंत्री गिरीराज सिंह का विवादित बयान, देवबन्द को बताया आतंक का मन्दिर

29 नवंबर 2018

हमें कृषि समाज में जागरुकता लानी होगी-सोलंकी
Muzaffarnagar

हमें कृषि समाज में जागरुकता लानी होगी-सोलंकी

29 नवंबर 2018

मासूम बच्चे की बलि देने वाले तांत्रिक को उम्रकैद
Muzaffarnagar

मासूम बच्चे की बलि देने वाले तांत्रिक को उम्रकैद

30 नवंबर 2018

कूड़ा रिसाइक्लिंग प्लांट में विस्फोटक हुए हालात
Muzaffarnagar

कूड़ा रिसाइक्लिंग प्लांट में विस्फोटक हुए हालात

30 नवंबर 2018

पर्ची न आने से नाराज किसानों ने हंगामा किया
Muzaffarnagar

पर्ची न आने से नाराज किसानों ने हंगामा किया

30 नवंबर 2018

दीवार गिराने का आरोपी गिरफ्तार
Muzaffarnagar

दीवार गिराने का आरोपी गिरफ्तार

30 नवंबर 2018

बैठक में समिति के लाभ-हानि पर चर्चा
Muzaffarnagar

बैठक में समिति के लाभ-हानि पर चर्चा

30 नवंबर 2018

