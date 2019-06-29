शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh   Muzaffarnagar   दिव्यांग की नहर में डूबने से मौत

दिव्यांग की नहर में डूबने से मौत

Updated Sat, 29 Jun 2019 11:16 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
पशुओं को नहलाने गए दिव्यांग की नहर में डूबने से मौत
देवबंद (सहारनपुर) भायला गांव में शनिवार को पशुओं को नहर में नहलाने गए एक दिव्यांग की पानी में डूबने से मौत हो गई। दिव्यांग की मौत से परिजनों में कोहराम मचा हुआ है। पुलिस ने शव का पंचनामा भरकर उसे पोस्टमार्टम के लिए जिला अस्पताल भेज दिया है।
भायला कलां निवासी सुधीर पुत्र महीपाल (39) शनिवार को गांव स्थित नहर में पशुओं को नहलाने गया था। इसी दौरान उसका पैर फिसल गया। दिव्यांग होने के चलते वह स्वयं को संभाल भी नहीं सका। इसके चलते नहर में डूबने से दिव्यांग सुधीर की मौत हो गई। देर शाम घर न पहुंचने पर जब परिजन उसकी तलाश शुरू की। नहर में उसका शव देखकर उनके होश उड़ गए। सूचना मिलते ही प्रभारी निरीक्षक आनंद देव मिश्रा पुलिस टीम के साथ पहुंचे और मामले की जानकारी लेने के बाद शव का पंचनामा कर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा। उधर, सुधीर की मौत से परिवार में मातम छा गया। ग्रामीण सुधीर के घर पहुंचकर घटना के बारे में जानकारी लेते रहे।

