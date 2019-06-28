शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh ›   Muzaffarnagar ›   गन्ना समिति की बोर्ड बैठक में 9 प्रस्ताव पारित

गन्ना समिति की बोर्ड बैठक में 9 प्रस्ताव पारित

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 28 Jun 2019 12:32 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
गन्ना समिति की बोर्ड बैठक में नौ प्रस्ताव पारित
खतौली। सहकारी गन्ना विकास समिति में आयोजित बोर्ड की बैठक में रखे गए सभी नौ प्रस्ताव सर्वसम्मति से पारित कर दिए गए।
बोर्ड बैठक गन्ना समिति चेयरमैन ओमवीर सिंह की अध्यक्षता तथा सचिव सुभाषचंद यादव के संचालन में आयोजित हुई। बैठक में गत बैठक की कार्रवाई की पुष्टि की गई। इसके अलावा वर्ष 2018-19 का अवशेष गन्ना भुगतान एवं विकास कमीशन खतौली, मवाना एवं टिकौला चीनी मिलों को एजेंडा भेजा गया था। बैठक इन मिलों से कोई सदस्य मौजूद नहीं रहा। अध्यक्ष द्वारा चीनी मिलों के विरुद्ध अग्रिम कार्रवाई हेतु कहा गया। वित्तीय वर्ष 2018-19 में जिला योजना आरकेवाई योजना प्रदेश व केंद्र सरकार द्वारा कृषकों के लिए चलाई जा रही योजना के अनुदान की धनराशि का प्रयोग करने हेतु समिति कृषकों को कृषि यंत्र हैरो, टीलर, स्पे्र मशीन, बुग्गी तथा ट्रॉली टायर मंगवाने हेतू प्रस्ताव पास किया गया। इसी के साथ किसानों के लिए 500 ह्यूम पाइप मंगवाने समेत सभी 9 प्रस्ताव सर्वसम्मति से पास किए गए। बैठक में प्रशांत कुमार, प्रवेश लटूरे, रामनिवास, उदयवीर सिंह, अनिल कुमार, हात्तम सिंह, पुरकेश देवी, पुष्पा देवी आदि समिति डायरेक्टर मौजूद रहे।















Meerut

सनसनीखेज खुलासा: इज्जत की खातिर किया था सबीना का कत्ल, भाई, मामा और प्रेमी को भेजा जेल

सबीना की गर्दन रेतकर हत्या करने के बाद लाश को मोपेड पर डालकर खेत में ले जाकर फेंक दिया था। पुलिस ने सनसनीखेज हत्याकांड का खुलासा करते हुए तीन आरोपियों मृतका के भाई, मामा और प्रेमी को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया है।

28 जून 2019


भाकियू ने तहसील कब्जाई, मीनाक्षी चौक पर लगाया जाम
Muzaffarnagar

भाकियू ने तहसील कब्जाई, मीनाक्षी चौक पर लगाया जाम

28 जून 2019

कार्यों में लापरवाही करने वाले टीचरों पर होगी कार्रवाई
Muzaffarnagar

कार्यों में लापरवाही करने वाले टीचरों पर होगी कार्रवाई

28 जून 2019

ककरौली में धरने के दौरान अधिकारियों से उलझते किसान।
Muzaffarnagar

डेढ़ करोड़ पहुंची खातों से घपलेबाजी कर निकाली गई रकम, किसानों ने दिया धरना

28 जून 2019

भाकियू कार्यकर्ता ने जेई से मारपीट की
Muzaffarnagar

भाकियू कार्यकर्ता ने जेई से मारपीट की

28 जून 2019

जल और जमीन का दुरुपयोग न करें किसान : राकेश टिकैत
Muzaffarnagar

जल और जमीन का दुरुपयोग न करें किसान : राकेश टिकैत

28 जून 2019

डिग्री कॉलेजों की प्रवेश प्रक्रिया बाधित
Muzaffarnagar

डिग्री कॉलेजों की प्रवेश प्रक्रिया बाधित

28 जून 2019

डॉक्टर दंपती व दवाखाना संचालक के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज
Muzaffarnagar

डॉक्टर दंपती व दवाखाना संचालक के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज

28 जून 2019

नगर पालिका में बनाई गई अस्थायी गोशाला
Muzaffarnagar

नगर पालिका में बनाई गई अस्थायी गोशाला

28 जून 2019

अब थानेदार भी करेंगे गांवों में रात्रि विश्राम
Muzaffarnagar

अब थानेदार भी करेंगे गांवों में रात्रि विश्राम

28 जून 2019

