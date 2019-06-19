शहर चुनें

Muzaffarnagar

प्रत्याशियों को 22 जून तक जमा करना होगा खर्च का ब्योरा

Updated Wed, 19 Jun 2019 12:29 AM IST
प्रत्याशियों को 22 जून तक जमा करना होगा खर्च
मुजफ्फरनगर। लोकसभा चुनाव के प्रत्याशियों को अपने चुुनाव खर्च का ब्योरा 22 जून तक जमा करना होगा। व्यय प्रेक्षक ओमप्रकाश चौधरी ने प्रत्याशियों और उनके निर्वाचन अभिकर्ताओं की बैठक लेकर चुनाव खर्च का ब्योरा दाखिल करने को लेकर आ रही समस्याओं का समाधान किया।
मंगलवार को कोषागार में आयोजित बैठक में सभी प्रत्याशियों या उनके निर्वाचन अभिकर्ताओं को बुलाया गया था। व्यय प्रेक्षक ओमप्रकाश चौधरी, एडीएम वित्त एवं राजस्व आलोक कुुमार, वरिष्ठ कोषाधिकारी सतीश कुमार, कोषाधिकारी मुन्ना लाल ने प्रत्याशियों और अभिकर्ताओं को चुनाव खर्च का ब्योरा जमा कराने के संबंध में जानकारी दी। उन्होंने बताया कि हर हाल में 22 जून तक खर्च का ब्योरा जमा करा दें। उन्होंने खर्च का ब्योरा तैयार करने में आ रही परेशानियों का समाधान बताया। व्यय प्रेक्षक ने बताया कि प्रत्याशियों द्वारा दिखाए गए खर्च का मिलान निर्वाचन आयोग की ओर से गठित समितियों के रिकार्ड से किया जाएगा।

