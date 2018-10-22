शहर चुनें

Muzaffarnagar ›   सड़क हादसे में वृद्ध की मौत

सड़क हादसे में वृद्ध की मौत

Meerut Bureau Updated Mon, 22 Oct 2018 12:41 AM IST
सड़क दुर्घटना में वृद्ध की मौत
मंसूरपुर। तिराहे पर सड़क पार कर रहे वृद्ध को डीसीएम ने टक्कर मारकर गंभीर रूप से घायल कर दिया। मेडिकल में घायल वृद्ध की मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है। पुलिस ने डीसीएम को अपने कब्जे में ले ली है, जबकि चालक मौके से फरार हो गया था। परिजनों ने चालक के विरुद्ध मुकदमा दर्ज कराया है।
मिल मंसूरपुर निवसी अजय शर्मा पुत्र जगदीश कुमार ने थाने में रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराते हुए बताया कि उसका 70 वर्षीय पिता जगदीश रविवार की सुबह आठ बजे दूध लेने गया था। मंसूरपुर तिराहे के पास मुजफ्फरनगर की ओर से खतौली की ओर जा रही डीसीएम ने उसके पिता को टक्कर मार दी। टक्कर लगने से जगदीश गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया था। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने घायल को बेगराजपुर मेडिकल कालेज में भर्ती कराया। मेडिकल कालेज में चिकित्सकों ने मृत घोषित कर दिया। पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है। पुलिस ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर कार्रवाई प्रारंभ कर दी है।
