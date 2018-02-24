शहर चुनें

Meerut Bureau Updated Sat, 24 Feb 2018 12:29 AM IST
चरथावल। राष्ट्रीय स्वयं सेवक संघ के मेरठ में होने वाले राष्ट्रोदय कार्यक्रम को लेकर कार्यकर्ता उत्साहित हैं। ब्लॉक से 2300 कार्यकर्ता मेरठ जाएंगे। गांव-गांव में गणवेश वितरण का कार्यक्रम जोरों पर है। विकासखंड क्षेत्र के 68 गांवों के पंजीकृत कार्यकर्ताओं को कार्यकर्ता गणवेश वितरित करने में जुटे हैं। पंजीकृत लोगों को निर्धारित 500 रुपये में खाकी पैंट, परिचय पत्र, टॉपी, मौजे और बेल्ट वितरित की जा रही हैं। इसके अलावा सफेद शर्ट और काले फीते वाले जूते स्वयंसेवक को खुद लेने हैं। स्वयंसेवक को पूरे गणवेश में ही कार्यक्रम स्थल पर प्रवेश दिया जाएगा। ब्लॉक के लिए दो दर्जन बसों को जिम्मेदारी दी गई है। ब्लॉक के खंड कार्यवाह सोहनवीर ने बताया कि फिलहाल 1400 गणवेश बांटे जा चुके हैं। विभाग में शामिल तीन जिलों शामली, मुजफ्फरनगर और बागपत की हर एक बस पर पीले रंग के चार झंडे और एक सत्या का झंडा लगा होगा। ताकि कार्यकर्ताओं के महाकुंभ में अपनी बस की पहचान करने में कोई दिक्कत नहीं हो पाए। नगर शारीरिक प्रमुख निशांत, अनिल कुमार बिरालसी, सुनील बलवाखेड़ी, उदय सिंह दूधली समेत दर्जनों कार्यकर्ता गांव-गांव जाकर गणवेश वितरण में जुटे हैं।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

