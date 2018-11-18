शहर चुनें

Muzaffarnagar

बीएसए अव्यवस्था देख हुए नाराज

Meerut Bureau Updated Sun, 18 Nov 2018 12:24 AM IST
खंड शिक्षा कार्यालय का निरीक्षण किया
जानसठ। बीएसए ने खंड शिक्षा अधिकारी के कार्यालय का निरीक्षण किया। कार्यालय में फैली अव्यवस्था को देखकर बीएसए ने नाराजगी जताई। उन्होंने क्षेत्र के स्कूलों का दौरा कर शीघ्र रिपोर्ट देने के दिशा निर्देश दिए हैं। जिला बेसिक शिक्षा अधिकारी दिनेश कुमार यादव ने क्षेत्र के स्कूलों में अध्यापकों की कमी व ग्रामीणों द्वारा लगातार मिल रही शिकायतों के चलते एबीएसए नीलम तोमर से क्षेत्र के स्कूलों का दौरा कर शीघ्र रिपोर्ट देने के दिशा निर्देश दिए।

