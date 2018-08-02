शहर चुनें

तेज धूप भी नहीं रोक पाई शिवभक्तों का रास्ता

Meerut Bureau Updated Thu, 02 Aug 2018 12:40 AM IST
चिलचिलाती धूप में भी बढ़ते चले कदम
छपार। बुधवार को दिनभर निकली तेज धूप भी भगवान भोलेनाथ की राह में बढ़ रहे कांवड़िय़ों की राह नहीं रोक पाई। कांधे पर कांवड़ रखे पसीने से लथपथ कांवड़िये तेज धूप के बावजूद बोल-बम के नारों के साथ अपने आराध्य के जलाभिषेक के लिए निरंतर आगे बढ़ते रहे।

पर्यावरण संरक्षण का संदेश
मीरापुर। गांव कैथोड़ा में पर्यावरण संरक्षण के प्रति जागरूकता फैलाने के लिए आयोजित किए गए कार्यक्रम में एसओ मनोज चौधरी ने टीम व ग्रामीणों के साथ मिलकर 150 पौधे रोपित किए। भाकियू नेता हाजी महबूब आलम व ग्रामीणों के साथ मिलकर गांव कैथोड़ा के इस्लामिया अरबिया रशीदिया मदरसा के प्रांगण में पौधरोपण किया गया। एसआई विनोद कुमार, रामकुमार, नेत्रपाल, शीतल शर्मा, नवेद आलम, इस्तकार, याकूब, इंद्रजीत, मोहित, गगन सिंह व विनय मौजूद रहे।

