Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Moradabad ›   Two people were beaten up by locals in Thakurdwara city earlier today, on suspicion of child-lifting

यूपी: बच्चा चोरी के शक में दो लोगों को पीटा, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुरादाबाद Updated Tue, 03 Sep 2019 11:01 PM IST
डिप्टी एसपी विशाल यादव
डिप्टी एसपी विशाल यादव - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
देशभर से बच्चा चोरी के शक में पीटने का मामला सामने आ रहा है। आज मुरादाबाद में दो लोगों को ग्रामीणों द्वारा पीटा गया है। इस मामले पर डिप्टी एसपी विशाल यादव ने बताया कि चार लोगों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। इन लोगों को वीडियो के आधार पर गिरफ्तार किया गया है। इसमें शामिल लोगों की पहचान की जा रही है। जल्द गिरफ्तार कर ली जाएगी। 
moradabad police moradabad police station child lifting
