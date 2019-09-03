यूपी: बच्चा चोरी के शक में दो लोगों को पीटा, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

Moradabad: 2 people were beaten up by locals in Thakurdwara city earlier today, on suspicion of child-lifting. Vishal Yadav, Dy Superintendent of Police says, "4 people have been arrested. On the basis of the video, people involved are being identified. They'll be arrested soon." pic.twitter.com/D06MMf5S0w— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 3, 2019
हसीन जहां ने मंगलवार को कहा कि उत्तर प्रदेश की अमरोहा पुलिस मुझे और मेरी बेटी को लगातार परेशान करने की कोशिश कर रही थी।
3 सितंबर 2019