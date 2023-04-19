Notifications

Fire broke out in 26 godowns of old clothes in Bhojpur Goods worth more than one crore burnt

Moradabad: भोजपुर में पुराने कपड़ों के 26 गोदामों में लगी भीषण आग, फायर ब्रिगेड ने पाया काबू, लाखों का नुकसान

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, भोजुपर (मुरादाबाद) Published by: आकाश दुबे Updated Wed, 19 Apr 2023 09:39 PM IST
सार

रानीनांगल गांव में पुराने कपड़े के कई गोदाम हैं। बुधवार दोपहर गांव निवासी वाजिद गोदाम में अचानक आग लग गई। देखते ही देखते आग बेकाबू हो गई और आसपास के 26 गोदामों को चपेट में ले लिया।

Fire broke out in 26 godowns of old clothes in Bhojpur Goods worth more than one crore burnt
आग बुझाते दमकल कर्मी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

मुरादाबाद के भोजपुर थाना क्षेत्र के ग्राम रानीनांगल में स्थित पुराने कपड़ों के गोदामों में बुधवार दोपहर तीन बजे आग लग गई। बताया जा रहा है कि एक गोदाम में अचानक लगी आग तेज हवा से चारों तरफ फैल गई और आसपास मौजूद 26 गोदामों को चपेट में ले लिया। आग से करीब डेढ़ करोड़ का नुकसान होने का अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है।



थाना क्षेत्र के ग्राम रानीनांगल में पुराने कपड़े के कई गोदाम हैं। बुधवार दोपहर तीन बजे गांव निवासी वाजिद अंसारी के पुराने कपड़े के गोदाम में अचानक आग लग गई। देखते ही देखते आग बेकाबू हो गई और आसपास के 26 गोदामों को चपेट में ले लिया। सूचना मिलने पर थाना प्रभारी निरीक्षक संजय कुमार पांचाल पुलिस बल के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे। इसके बाद लगभग साढ़े चार बजे दमकल की गाड़ी पहुंची। जिससे आग पर काबू पाया गया।

आग से वाजिद अली पुत्र आविद, साजिद आविद, मुख्तर अली रईस अहमद, मोहम्मद दीन पुत्र रजा हुसैन, मुस्तकीम रफीक अहमद, रिजवान शफीक अहमद, अनीस पुत्र रईस, इब्राहीम रफीक अहमद, जुल्फेकार जब्बर हुसैन, इंतेजार पुत्र जब्बार हुसैन, रईस आलम पुत्र मुतेजीर, मोहम्मद कासिम पुत्र रईस, भूरा पुत्र आबिद हुसैन, मुत्तालिब पुत्र रफीक अहमद, अब्दुल सईद पुत्र सूखा, सादिक पुत्र वजीर, नईम पुत्र महमूद, शकील पुत्र रमजानी, आरिफ हुसैन पुत्र अली हुसैन, अंसार पुत्र जब्बर, इस्तेखार पुत्र जब्बर हुसैन, मुकीम पुत्र सलीम आदि के पुराने कपड़े के 26 गोदाम जलकर राख हो गए। लाेगों का कहना था राख लगने से डेढ़ करोड़ को पुराना कपड़ा जल गया। ग्रामीणों ने जिलाधिकारी से उचित मुआवजा देने की मांग की है।

दमकल की गाड़ी का ब्रेक आयल पाइप फटा, दूसरी फायर ब्रिगेड मंगवाई
दमकल की गाड़ी का ब्रेक आयल पाइप फट गया और गाड़ी खराब हो गई। इसके बाद दूसरी अग्निशमन की गाड़ी आई उसने आग पर काबू पाया।

गोदाम जलने से फीकी हुईं ईद की खुशियां
थाना क्षेत्र के ग्राम रानीनांगल में बुधवार दोपहर बाद गांव के 26 ग्रामीणों के पुराने कपड़े के गोदामों में अचानक आग लग गई। आग इतनी भयंकर भी की देखते ही देखते आसपास के सभी पुराने कपड़े के गोदाम जलकर राख हो गए। कुछ गोदाम मालिक अपना जलता माल देखकर रोते नजर आए। ग्रामीणों का कहना था कि इन लोगों की ईद की खुशियां फीकी हो गईं। गोदाम स्वामियों के घरों में उनकी महिलाएं रोती नजर आईं। उन्होंने जिलाधिकारी से उचित मुआवजा देने की मांग की।

चारों तरफ नजर आया धुआं और तेज लपटें
भोजपुर। थाना क्षेत्र के ग्राम रानीनांगल की पूरब दिशा में बुधवार को पुराने कपड़ों के 26 गोदामों में अचानक आग लग गई। आग लगते समय काला धुआं बादलों की तरह दिखाई दे रहा था। उस समय हवा दक्षिणी चल रही थी, इसलिए धुआं लपटें उत्तर की दिशा को जा रहा थी। ग्रामीणों का कहना था कि अगर आग लगते समय हवा पुरवाई चलती होती तो आग की लपटें गांव में जा सकतीं थी, जिससे ग्रामीणों का अधिक नुकसान होता।


