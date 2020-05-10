शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Moradabad ›   Encounter between police and criminals in Amroha of uttar pradesh

अमरोहा: पुलिस मुठभेड़ में गोली लगने से 15 हजार का इनामी घायल

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, लखनऊ Updated Sun, 10 May 2020 03:59 PM IST
विज्ञापन
अमरोहा में पुलिस मुठभेड़
अमरोहा में पुलिस मुठभेड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
उत्तर प्रदेश के अमरोहा में पुलिस और बदमाशों के बीच मुठभेड़ हुई है। मुठभेड़ में दोनों तरफ से गोलीबारी हुई। जिसमें 15 हजार का इमानी बदमाश गोली लगने से घायल हो गया। घायल को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। 
विज्ञापन

न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार, हसनपुर कोतवाली इलाके के मंगरौला-कनेटा लिंक रोड पर शनिवार रात पुलिस की बदमाशों के बीच मुठभेड़ हुई। मुठभेड़ में बिजनौर के चांदपुर के रहने वाले 15 हजार के ईनामी बदमाश को गोली लग गई। 
पुलिस अधीक्षक विपिन ताडा ने बताया कि आरोपी की गाड़ी से एक पशु और चाकू बरामद किया गया है। अपराधी के खिलाफ 12 से अधिक मामले दर्ज हैं। फिलहाल पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुटी है।
Crack करें NEET-JEE | घर बैठे लें कोटा की फैकल्टी से कोचिंग, अभी रजिस्टर करें और पाएं 2000 रुपये की छूट | कूपन कोड - WEB2000
Click here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
encounter encounter in up police encounte

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

नमूना लेता स्वास्थ्यकर्मी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

10 शहरों में कोरोना के 95 प्रतिशत मामले दर्ज, चार राज्यों में हैं देश के आधे मरीज

10 मई 2020

दोनों राज्यों की पुलिस के बीच भिड़ंत
Agra

लॉकडाउन: राजस्थान और यूपी के बॉर्डर पर दोनों राज्यों की पुलिस भिड़ी, बैरियर को तोड़ा

10 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
लॉकडाउन के दौरान घर जाते प्रवासी मजदूर (फाइल फोटो)
National

पैदल यूपी जा रहे तीन प्रवासी मजदूरों की रास्ते में थकान और पानी की कमी से हुई मौत

10 मई 2020

दिल्ली एनसीआर में आंधी
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली एनसीआर में अचानक बदला मौसम, धूल भरी आंधी के साथ झमाझम बारिश

10 मई 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

सिक्किम में भारतीय और चीनी सैनिकों के बीच झड़प, दोनों तरफ के जवानों को मामूली चोटें

10 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
साप्ताहिक राशिफल
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल (11 से 17 मई, 2020): जानें इस सप्ताह क्या कहता है आपका भाग्य

10 मई 2020

परिवार के साथ मृतक डॉक्टर की फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

अधूरी रह गई डॉक्टर पिता से मिलने की हसरत, एक ऐसी मौत जिस पर रोया केजीएमयू

10 मई 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

एनडीएमए ने लॉकडाउन के बाद उद्योगों को फिर से खोलने के लिए जारी किए दिशा-निर्देश

10 मई 2020

हैप्पी मदर्स डे
Lifestyle

Happy Mothers Day: मां के प्रति महान हस्तियों के विचार

10 मई 2020

मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे(फाइल फोटो)
India News

मुश्किल में सीएम उद्धव ठाकरे, कांग्रेस ने दो सीटों पर उतारा अपना उम्मीदवार

10 मई 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited