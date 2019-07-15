यूपी: कांवड़ यात्रा को लेकर पुलिस सतर्क, ड्रोन कैमरे से हुई निगरानी

Moradabad: Drones are being used for surveillance during 'kanwar yatra'. Police say "Drones being used for security purpose to see that there is nothing objectionable on any terrace which can cause trouble. It's being done to ensure there's no trouble during 'kanwar yatra'(14.07) pic.twitter.com/QKMdM6kURH— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 14, 2019
मुरादाबाद के पीपलसाना में मुस्लिम नाई द्वारा अनुसूचित जाति के लोगों के बाल काटने से इनकार करने को लेकर तीन लोगों पर मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया है। पुलिस ने इसके बाद छानबीन भी शुरू कर दी है।
14 जुलाई 2019