यूपी: कांवड़ यात्रा को लेकर पुलिस सतर्क, ड्रोन कैमरे से हुई निगरानी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुरादाबाद Updated Mon, 15 Jul 2019 05:34 AM IST
मुरादाबाद पुलिस
मुरादाबाद पुलिस - फोटो : ANI
उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार कांवड़ यात्रा को लेकर काफी सतर्क दिख रही है जिसको लेकर रविवार को मुरादाबाद पुलिस ने कांवड़ यात्रा की निगरानी ड्रोन से की है। पुलिस ने बताया कि ड्रोन को सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर इस्तेमाल किया गया है। साथ ही इसके जरिए पता लगाने की कोशिश की गई है कि किसी घर के ऊपर किसी तरह की अनुचित चीजें तो नहीं है जिससे कांवड़ियों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़े।
बता दें कि पुलिस ने राज्य भर में कांवड़ को लेकर पहले ही तैयारी शुरू कर दी थी और दिशा निर्देश दिए गए थे कि मार्गों पर ड्रोन कैमरों से निगरानी की जाएगी। पुलिसकर्मी सादे कपड़ों में तैनात रहेंगे। वहीं एक पुलिस प्रशासन का कहना था कि कांवड़ियों को परेशानी नहीं होने दी जाएगी।

