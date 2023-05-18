Notifications

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Moradabad News ›   Dead body of a person lying on platform of railway station in Moradabad for two hours

शर्मनाक: प्लेटफार्म पर दो घंटे पड़ी रही लाश, बच्चे समझे सोए हैं पिता, 'सुबह से दोनों मासूम न हंसे और न ही रोए'

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, मुरादाबाद Published by: आकाश दुबे Updated Thu, 18 May 2023 09:38 AM IST
Dead body of a person lying on platform of railway station in Moradabad for two hours
मृतक के दोनों मासूम बच्चे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

रेलवे स्टेशन के प्लेटफार्म नंबर दो पर एक यात्री का शव बुधवार को मिला। प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों के मुताबिक शव 10 बजे से वहां पड़ा था। जबकि रेलवे की टीम 12 बजे के करीब पहुंची। मृतक के पास से दो बच्चे, दवाओं के कागज, एक बैग, खाने का थैला व आधार कार्ड मिला है।

मासूम बच्चों में एक बेटा दो वर्ष व दूसरा तीन वर्ष का है। जब रेलवे की टीम वहां पहुंची तो दोनों पिता की लाश के पास अबोध खड़े थे। उन्हें अंदाजा भी नहीं था कि उन्होंने क्या खो दिया है। पिता को सोया हुआ समझकर दोनों वहीं खड़े थे। रेलवे चाइल्ड लाइन व महिला कांस्टेबल ने खूब प्रयास किया, लेकिन दो व तीन वर्षीय दोनों बालक अपना नाम तक न बता सके। बस एक टक पिता की लाश को देखे जा रहे थे।

पुलिस के मुताबिक, मृतक के आधार कार्ड में नाम सोनू निवासी अजमेरी गेट नई दिल्ली लिखा है। उसकी उम्र तकरीबन 45 वर्ष थी। इस जानकारी के आधार पर जीआरपी व रेलवे चाइल्ड लाइन की टीम को दिल्ली भेजा गया है, जिससे बच्चों व मृतक की जानकारी जुटाई जा सके। फिलहाल बच्चों को मेडिकल परीक्षण कराने के बाद रेलवे चाइल्ड लाइन को सौंप दिया गया है।

मृतक सोनू के पास से मिले दवाओं के पर्चे से बीमारी से मौत का अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है। हालांकि पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट आने के बाद ही इसकी पुष्टि हो सकेगी। जीआरपी ने शव का पंचनामा भरके पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा है। चाइल्ड लाइन के काउंसलर विनीत ने बताया कि दोनों बच्चे मम्मी-पापा के अलावा मुंह से एक शब्द नहीं निकाल रहे हैं। सुबह से दोनों न तो हंसे हैं और न ही रोए हैं। उन्होंने खाना भी नहीं खाया, चाइल्ड लाइन के स्वयंसेवकों काफी प्यार दुलार कर फल खरीदकर खिलाए। काउंसलर का कहना है कि अबोध बालक समझ नहीं पा रहे हैं कि हुआ क्या है।

सीसीटीवी, पुलिस फिर भी सवाल... कहां से आई लाश
रेलवे स्टेशन के प्लेटफार्म पर कैमरे लगे हैं। हर प्लेटफार्म पर जीआरपी गश्त करती है, आरपीएफ के जवान भी तैनात रहते हैं। इसके बावजूद किसी को यह नहीं पता कि प्लेटफार्म पर लाश आई कहां से। मरने वाला व्यक्ति किसी ट्रेन से उतरा था या प्लेटफार्म पर कहीं से आकर बैठा, यह सवाल ही बना हुआ है। आसपास के स्टाल संचालकों का कहना है कि उन्होंने भी सुबह ही लाश को देखा। इससे अंदाजा लगाया जा रहा है कि व्यक्ति किसी ट्रेन से उतरा होगा।

किस ट्रेन से उतरा था व्यक्ति यह भी नहीं पता लगा पा रही पुलिस
मरने वाला व्यक्ति किस ट्रेन से उतरा था अभी तक पुलिस को इस बात का जवाब भी नहीं मिल पाया है। इससे उलट इस बिंदु पर जांच की जा रही है कि कहीं यह व्यक्ति स्टेशन पर रहकर मांगने खाने वाले लोगों में से तो नहीं था। जबकि इस बिंदु पर कोई भी तथ्य फिट नहीं बैठता। व्यक्ति के पास से जो बैग मिला है, उसमें कपड़े हैं और एक टिफिन में खाने का सामान भी था। यह सब चीजें इस बात की ओर इशारा कर रही हैं कि व्यक्ति किसी ट्रेन में यात्रा कर रहा था और मुरादाबाद स्टेशन पर उतरा था।

आरपीएफ व हमारे स्टाफ को सूचना मिली थी कि प्लेटफार्म नंबर दो पर एक व्यक्ति अचेत अवस्था में पड़ा है। जाकर देखा तो वह मृत पड़ा था, इसके बाद स्टेशन मास्टर को सूचना दी गई। स्टेशन मास्टर की ओर से मेमो तैयार किया गया, डॉक्टर को बुलाया गया। परीक्षण के बाद डॉक्टर ने व्यक्ति को मृत घोषित कर दिया। इस कार्य में देर लग गई। तब तक बच्चों को मेडिकल परीक्षण के लिए भेज दिया गया था। शव मोर्चरी में रखवाया गया। -देवी दयाल, सीओ जीआरपी

रेलवे स्टेशन पर व्यक्ति के मृत मिलने की सूचना संज्ञान में नहीं थी। डॉक्टर के पहुंचने में देरी क्यों हुई या रेलवे स्टाफ की ओर से सूचना देने में तो देरी नहीं की गई, इसका जवाब लेकर आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। -अजय नंदन, डीआरएम

12 घंटे बाद भी दिल्ली नहीं पहुंच पाई पुलिस
घटना के 12 घंटे बाद भी पुलिस दिल्ली पहुंचकर मरने वाले व्यक्ति की जानकारी के लिए दिल्ली नहीं पहुंच पाई। जबकि उसकी जेब में नई दिल्ली अजमेरी गेट के पत्ते का आधार कार्ड मिला था। मृतक के परिजनों का कोई फोन नंबर उसके पास से बरामद न होने के कारण जानकारी जुटाना मुश्किल हो रहा है। जीआरपी का कहना है कि नई दिल्ली जीआरपी व सिविल पुलिस को इस मामले की जानकारी दी गई है। बड़ा क्षेत्र होने के कारण अब तक कोई स्पष्ट जानकारी व्यक्ति व उसके बच्चों के विषय में नहीं मिल पाई है। सुबह तक मुरादाबाद की टीम दिल्ली पहुंचेगी और संबंधित क्षेत्र में जाकर लोगों से पूछताछ करेगी और मृतक से संबंधित जानकारी जुटाने करने का प्रयास करेगी, कि व मुरादाबाद कैसे पहुंचा। जीआरपी इंस्पेक्टर ने बताया कि मामले की जानकारी अधिकारियों को भी दे दी गई है।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

