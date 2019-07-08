मुरादाबाद: भारी बारिश के बाद कॉलोनी की सड़कें बनी तालाब, चलानी पड़ी नाव 

Moradabad: Residents of Bhola Nath Colony in Katghar police station limits use boat to commute due to severe water water logging following heavy rainfall in the area. City Comm. Moradabad, says, "Municipal authorities have stationed boats & installed pumping sets to drain water." pic.twitter.com/9ng88WkPIb— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 8, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
अमरोहा के बहुचर्चित बावनखेड़ी कांड में न्यायालय से मुत्युदंड की सजा पा चुकी शबनम सहित 15 महिला कैदियों का नया ठिकाना अब रामपुर जेल हो गया है।
8 जुलाई 2019