Uttar Pradesh   Moradabad   Colony Resident use boat due to severe water logging following heavy rainfall in Moradabad UP

मुरादाबाद: भारी बारिश के बाद कॉलोनी की सड़कें बनी तालाब, चलानी पड़ी नाव 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुरादाबाद Updated Mon, 08 Jul 2019 05:32 PM IST
heavy rainfall in Moradabad
heavy rainfall in Moradabad - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
मुरादाबाद में मानसून के दस्तक के बाद हुई भारी बारिश के कारण एक कॉलोनी तालाब में तब्दील हो गई है। हालात ऐसे बन गए हैं कि लोगों को आने-जाने के लिए नाव का इस्तेमाल करना पड़ रहा है।
समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक मुरादाबाद के कटघर थाना क्षेत्र की भोलानाथ कॉलोनी में भारी बारिश के बाद भीषण जल जमाव हो गया। इस कारण कॉलोनी निवासियों को नाव का उपयोग करना पड़ रहा है। 

मुरादाबाद के सिटी कमिश्नर का कहना है कि, नगर निगम के अधिकारियों ने कॉलोनीवासियों की सुविधा के लिए वहां नाव तैनात कर दिए हैं, साथ ही पानी निकालने के लिए पंपिंग सेट लगाए गए हैं।
 

 

water logging heavy rainfall heavy rainfall in moradabad moradabad uttar pradesh rain
