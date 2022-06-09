यूपी: सपा नेता लाल बिहारी यादव के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज, भगवान शिव पर अभद्र टिप्पणी का आरोप

समाजवादी पार्टी के नेता और एमएलसी लाल बिहारी यादव के खिलाफ एक वीडियो में भगवान शिव पर कथित रूप से अभद्र टिप्पणी करने के आरोप में मुरादाबाद के कांठ पुलिस स्टेशन में आईपीसी की धारा 153ए और 153बी के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया है। यह मुकदमा बजरंग दल के कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा की गई शिकायत के आधार पर दायर किया गया है।

UP | Case registered against UP MLC & SP leader Lal Bihari Yadav in Kanth PS of Moradabad for allegedly making indecent remarks on Lord Shiva in a purported video. Case registered after Bajrang Dal workers complained about remarks by the SP leader.Yadav booked u/s 153A &153B IPC.