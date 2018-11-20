Moradabad: A man allegedly pushed off his wife from the second floor of a building because she couldn't deliver a child for 4 years. The woman has been admitted to hospital. Husband arrested in possession of 3 pistols on 18th November pic.twitter.com/GmK17EH5AD— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 20, 2018
19 नवंबर 2018