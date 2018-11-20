शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Moradabad ›   A man allegedly pushed off his wife from the second floor, man arrested

मुरादाबादः पति ने पत्नी को चौथी मंजिल से दिया धक्का, चार साल से नहीं हुआ था बच्चा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुरादाबाद Updated Tue, 20 Nov 2018 08:49 PM IST
घायल महिला
घायल महिला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
मुरादाबाद में एक पति ने कथित रूप से अपनी पत्नी को दूसरी मंजिल से इसलिए धक्का दे दिया क्योंकि वह 4 साल से किसी बच्चे को जन्म नहीं दे सकी थी। महिला को घायल अवस्था में अस्पताल में दाखिल कराया गया है। 
विज्ञापन


पुलिस ने आदमी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। जानकारी के अनुसार गिरफ्तार शख्स के पास से 3 पिस्तौलें भी बरामद की गई हैं। घटना 18 नवंबर की बताई जा रही है। 

Recommended

सुषमा स्वराज
India News

2019 लोकसभा चुनाव नहीं लड़ेंगी सुषमा स्वराज, बताई ये वजह

20 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

शादी के बाद 452 करोड़ के विला में रहेंगी ईशा अंबानी, जान लें किस सेलेब्रिटी का बंगला है सबसे महंगा

20 नवंबर 2018

celeb house
deepika ranveer wedding
isha ambani
sonam kapoor and anand ahuja
Bollywood

शादी के बाद 452 करोड़ के विला में रहेंगी ईशा अंबानी, जान लें किस सेलेब्रिटी का बंगला है सबसे महंगा

20 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

प्रियंका चोपड़ा की शादी की ड्रेस पर आलिया भट्ट की नजर...अपनी शादी में करेंगी कॉपी

20 नवंबर 2018

alia bhatt at akash ambani engagement
alia bhatt
alia bhatt
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt
Bollywood

प्रियंका चोपड़ा की शादी की ड्रेस पर आलिया भट्ट की नजर...अपनी शादी में करेंगी कॉपी

20 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

हैप्पी बर्थडे सुष्मिता सेन: जल्द बन सकती हैं कश्मीर की बहू, 25 साल की उम्र में बनीं थी सिंगल मदर

19 नवंबर 2018

sushmita sen
sushmita sen
sushmita sen
sushmita sen
Bollywood

हैप्पी बर्थडे सुष्मिता सेन: जल्द बन सकती हैं कश्मीर की बहू, 25 साल की उम्र में बनीं थी सिंगल मदर

19 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

पुलिस पूछताछ में शेरा ने किए कई खुलासे, सलमान खान को दी थी जान से मारने की धमकी

20 नवंबर 2018

salman khan
सलीम खान और सलमान
सलमान खान
Salman khan
Bollywood

पुलिस पूछताछ में शेरा ने किए कई खुलासे, सलमान खान को दी थी जान से मारने की धमकी

20 नवंबर 2018

Health & Fitness

अब साबुन बताएगा आपकी प्रेगनेंसी, इन घरेलू तरीकों से भी पता लगा सकती हैं प्रेग्नेंट हैं या नहीं

20 नवंबर 2018

Pregnant
dandelion
tooth paste
Health & Fitness

अब साबुन बताएगा आपकी प्रेगनेंसी, इन घरेलू तरीकों से भी पता लगा सकती हैं प्रेग्नेंट हैं या नहीं

20 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
pushed wife husband arrested pistols
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Husband cuts wife tongue
Weird Stories

पति ने काटी पत्नी की जीभ, बोला- कैंची की तरह बहुत चलती थी उसकी जुबान

20 नवंबर 2018

jonestown mass death
Weird Stories

जब 900 से ज्यादा लोगों ने एक साथ कर ली थी आत्महत्या, वजह जानकर गुस्से से तिलमिला उठेंगे आप

20 नवंबर 2018

cars
Auto News

कार को चलाकर क्या आप भी हो गए हैं बोर? तो डाल लें नई जान

20 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
World of Wonders

यहां शादी से पहले पुरुषों को साबित करनी पड़ती है अपनी मर्दानगी, दिया जाता है 'जोर का झटका'

20 नवंबर 2018

Know about the five villages of india which are called next paradise after kashmir
Travel

कश्मीर ही नहीं भारत के ये 5 गांव भी हैं धरती पर स्वर्ग, देखते रह जाएंगे खूबसूरती

20 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
अशोक तंवर (फाइल फोटो)
Chandigarh

इनेलो में रार के बाद अभय चौटाला भाजपा की बी टीम, अजय चौटाला के दोनों बेटे सी टीम: तंवर

20 नवंबर 2018

mamta banarjee
India News

...तो इसलिए ममता-नायडू-पवार ने टाली 22 नवंबर की विपक्ष की बैठक 

20 नवंबर 2018

law
India News

बैंक खाता आधार से जुड़ा न होने पर नहीं रोका जा सकता वेतन : हाईकोर्ट

20 नवंबर 2018

जीप के बोनेट पर बैठे लक्ष्मीकांत वाजपेयी
Meerut

कैबिनेट मंत्री से धक्कामुक्की, जगह नहीं मिलने पर जीप के बोनट पर ही बैठ गए लक्ष्मीकांत वाजपेयी

20 नवंबर 2018

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा, वह राज्यों को स्कीम लागू करने का निर्देश देगा 

20 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

जाकिर मूसा
Moradabad

जाकिर मूसा के अमरोहा के तिगरी मेले में छुपे होने की आशंका, सुरक्षा एजेंसिया अलर्ट

खुफिया एजेंसियों ने आतंकी जाकिर मूसा के तिगरी मेले में छुपे होने की आशंका जताते हुए अलर्ट जारी किया है। खुफिया एजेंसियों को आशंका है कि जाकिर मूसा अमरोहा के तिगरी मेले को निशाना बना सकता है।

19 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
आरोपी पति
Moradabad

पत्नी को फोन पर किसी से बात करते देख पति को आया गुस्सा, काट दिए महिला के बाल

20 नवंबर 2018

अत्याधुनिक ट्रेन -18
Moradabad

पहले दिन सौ की रफ्तार से दौड़ी सेमी हाईस्पीड ट्रेन, मुरादाबाद से नगीना के बीच हुआ ट्रायल

19 नवंबर 2018

दूल्हा नही था पसंद तो मार डाला
Moradabad

दूल्हा नही था पसंद तो मार डाला

20 नवंबर 2018

डेमो
Moradabad

पुलिसकर्मियों से मारपीट करने वाले गए जेल, वीडियो वायरल

19 नवंबर 2018

संतान न होने पर पत्नी को पीटा और छत से फेंका
Moradabad

संतान न होने पर पत्नी को पीटा और छत से फेंका

20 नवंबर 2018

मैनेजर की ट्रेन से कटकर मौत
Moradabad

मैनेजर की ट्रेन से कटकर मौत

20 नवंबर 2018

दहेज हत्या में पति को दस साल की कैद
Moradabad

दहेज हत्या में पति को दस साल की कैद

20 नवंबर 2018

डीएम और भाजपा सांसद सर्वेश सिंह को एके-47 से उड़ाने की धमकी देने का आरोपी रोहताश सिंह गिरफ्तार, धमकी देने में प्रयुक्त मोबाइल बर-Cordination
Moradabad

डीएम और भाजपा सांसद सर्वेश सिंह को एके-47 से उड़ाने की धमकी देने का आरोपी रोहताश सिंह गिरफ्तार, धमकी देने में प्रयुक्त मोबाइल बर-Cordination

20 नवंबर 2018

पुलिस की लापरवाही पर फूटा आक्रोश..
Moradabad

पुलिस की लापरवाही पर फूटा आक्रोश..

20 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

बीच सड़क पर पुलिसकर्मियों से मारपीट, वायरल हुआ वीडियो

मुरादाबाद जिले में पुलिसकर्मियों से मारपीट करते तीन युवाओं का वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है। बताया जा रहा है कि शनिवार शाम युवकों ने पुलिसकर्मियों पर हमला कर दिया। हालांकि तीनों युवाओं को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है।

20 नवंबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 1:18

स्कूल में बच्ची की हुई तबीयत खराब तो टीचर ने बेरहमी से पीटा, थाने पहुंचा मामला

15 नवंबर 2018

दरोगा वायरल वीडियो 0:56

जूते ना भीगें इसके लिए दरोगा ने की शर्मनाक हरकत, वीडियो वायरल

9 नवंबर 2018

OM PRAKASH RAJBHAR 1:05

‘यूपी में बीजेपी राम भरोसे, बीजेपी वाले ड्रामेबाज’

2 नवंबर 2018

यूपी पुलिस 0:45

उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस को मिले 606 सब इंस्पेक्टर

1 नवंबर 2018

Related

सलाखों में पहुंचे साल्वर गैंग के सदस्य
Moradabad

सलाखों में पहुंचे साल्वर गैंग के सदस्य

20 नवंबर 2018

गायिका सोनिया शर्मा
Moradabad

श्री कल्कि महोत्सव के समापन गूंजा गीत दमादम मस्त कलंदर

19 नवंबर 2018

105 किलोमीटर की रफ्तार से दौड़ी ट्रेन 18, मेमू का ट्रायल रुका
Moradabad

105 किलोमीटर की रफ्तार से दौड़ी ट्रेन 18, मेमू का ट्रायल रुका

20 नवंबर 2018

टीचर बनने का सपना टूटा, परीक्षा केंद्र से लेकर थाने से तक हंगामा
Moradabad

टीचर बनने का सपना टूटा, परीक्षा केंद्र से लेकर थाने से तक हंगामा

19 नवंबर 2018

दो चरणों में भरे जाएंगे एम्स के परीक्षा फार्म
Moradabad

दो चरणों में भरे जाएंगे एम्स के परीक्षा फार्म

20 नवंबर 2018

धर्म परिवर्तन की दी धमकी
Moradabad

धर्म परिवर्तन की दी धमकी

19 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.