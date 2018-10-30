शहर चुनें

मालगाड़ी का इंजन फेल, रेल संचालन ठप

Moradabad Bureau Updated Tue, 30 Oct 2018 02:08 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
मुरादाबाद।
मुरादाबाद रेल मंडल के दुगन के पास सोमवार सुबह मालगाड़ी का इंजन फेल हो गया। जिससे अप लाइन पर ट्रेनों का संचालन ठप हो गया। जिसकी वजह से तीन मालगाड़ी और नौ एक्सप्रेस ट्रेनें जहां-तहां रोक दी गईं। दूसरा इंजन लगाकर मालगाड़ी रवाना की गई। इसके बाद ट्रेनों का संचालन शुरू हो पाया।
सोमवार सुबह मालगाड़ी लखनऊ से मुरादाबाद की ओर जा रही थी। सुबह साढ़े नौ बजे मालगाड़ी दुगन से गुजर रही थी। इसी दौरान मालगाड़ी का इंजन फेल हो गया। जिसकी वजह से मालगाड़ी खड़ी हो गई। चालक ने इसकी जानकारी रेलवे कंट्रोल रूम में देने के साथ ही इंजन स्टार्ट करने का प्रयास किया। लेकिन इंजन चालू नहीं हो पाया। इसके बाद दूसरे इंजन की मांग की गई। बारह बजे दूसरा इंजन लगाकर मालगाड़ी रवाना की गई। ढाई घंटे ट्रेनों का संचालन बंद रहा। इसमें मुजफ्फरपुर-पोरबंदर एक्सप्रेस, इलाहाबाद-हरिद्वार एक्सप्रेस, बरेली से भुज जाने वाली आला हजरत एक्सप्रेस, हावड़ा से काठगोदाम जाने वाली बाघ एक्सप्रेस, किशनगंज से अजमेर जाने वाली गरीब रथ एक्सप्रेस, छपरा दिल्ली स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस, हावड़ा-हरिद्वार-हावड़ा, पाटलिपुत्र-चंडीगढ़ सुपर फास्ट एक्सप्रेस समेत तीन मालगाड़ियां जहां तहां रुक गईं। मालगाड़ी रवाना होने के बाद दूसरी गाड़ियां रवाना की र्गइं।

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Uttar Pradesh

अपराध रोकने में नाकाम छह चौकी इंचार्ज लाइन हाजिर, एसएसपी ने की कार्यवाई

बाइकर्स गैंग पर लगाम लगाने में नाकाम और घटनाओं को दबाने में छह चौकी इंचार्ज लाइन हाजिर कर दिए गए। एसएसपी की चेतावनी के बाद भी पुलिस बाइकर्स को नहीं पकड़ पाई। रविवार को एसएसपी ने इस मामले में छह चौकी इंचार्ज से चार्ज छीनकर लाइन में भेज दिया।

29 अक्टूबर 2018

नकली खाद फैक्ट्री
Uttar Pradesh

चंदौसी में नकली खाद बनाने की फैक्ट्री का भंडाफोड़, पुलिस ने जब्त की समाग्री

29 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Moradabad

दिवाली पर पांच दिन बंद रहेंगे बैंक, पहले से रहें तैयार

29 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Uttar Pradesh

मुरादाबाद जेल भूमि घोटाला: बीस दिन में दो बार बिकी थी जेल की जमीन

28 अक्टूबर 2018

पीसीएस परीक्षा में मैदान छोड़ गए आधे अभ्यर्थी
Moradabad

पीसीएस परीक्षा में मैदान छोड़ गए आधे अभ्यर्थी

29 अक्टूबर 2018

मंडल के आठ स्कूल बोर्ड से डिबार
Moradabad

मंडल के आठ स्कूल बोर्ड से डिबार

29 अक्टूबर 2018

अपराध रोकने में नाकाम छह चौकी इंचार्ज लाइन हाजिर
Moradabad

अपराध रोकने में नाकाम छह चौकी इंचार्ज लाइन हाजिर

29 अक्टूबर 2018

पुलिस दबिश के दौरान बिगड़ी महिला की हालत, कोतवाली के बाहर हंगामा
Moradabad

पुलिस दबिश के दौरान बिगड़ी महिला की हालत, कोतवाली के बाहर हंगामा

29 अक्टूबर 2018

चेकिंग प्वाइंट के पास संचालिका से लूटा पर्स
Moradabad

चेकिंग प्वाइंट के पास संचालिका से लूटा पर्स

29 अक्टूबर 2018

case od corruption against 9 officers including former DM of Moradabad
India News

मुरादाबाद के पूर्व डीएम समेत नौ अफसरों के खिलाफ दर्ज हुए भ्रष्टाचार के मुकदमे

23 अक्टूबर 2018

