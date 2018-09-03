शहर चुनें

जिले में 320 मकान क्षतिग्रस्त

Moradabad Bureau Updated Mon, 03 Sep 2018 02:00 AM IST
मुरादाबाद।
बाढ़ और बारिश के चलते जिले में अभी तक 320 मकान क्षतिग्रस्त हो गए हैं। प्रशासन ने क्षतिग्रस्त मकानों का आंकलन कराकर सहायता राशि का एलान कर दिया है। इस धनराशि का प्रयोग मकानों की मरम्मत में किया जाएगा।
प्रशासन ने बाढ़ और बारिश से क्षतिग्रस्त हुए मकानों का आंकलन रविवार को करा लिया। प्रशासन की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार जिले में पक्के सात मकान क्षतिग्रस्त हुए हैं, जबकि 13 कच्चे मकान क्षतिग्रस्त पाए गए। इनके अलावा पक्के 18 और कच्चे 291 मकान आंशिक रूप से क्षतिग्रस्त हुए है। प्रशासन के सर्वे के अनुसार एक झोपड़ी क्षतिग्रस्त हुई है।
क्षतिग्रस्त पक्के मकानों के निर्माण के लिए प्रशासन 95100 रुपये की सहायता प्रदान करेगा। इसके अलावा आंशिक रूप से ऐसे क्षतिग्रस्त पक्के मकानों के लिए जिनमें नुकसान 15 फीसदी तक हुआ हो, 72 हजार रुपये दिए जाएंगे, जबकि 15 फीसदी क्षतिग्रस्त कच्चे मकानों की मरम्मत के लिए 32 हजार रुपये की सहायता प्रदान की जानी है। क्षतिग्रस्त झोपड़ी के मालिक को 41 सौ रुपये देने का निर्णय लिया गया है। इस धनराशि से लोग अपने मकानों की मरम्मत कराकर उनमें रहना शुरू कर देंगे।

