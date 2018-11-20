शहर चुनें

विज्ञान, यातायात व कला प्रदर्शनी का आयोजन किया

Moradabad Bureau Updated Tue, 20 Nov 2018 01:20 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
बहजोई। सिल्वर स्टोन सीनियर सेकेंड्री स्कूल में विज्ञान, यातायात व कला प्रदर्शनी का आयोजन किया गया। इसमें विभिन्न विद्यालयों के छात्र-छात्राओं ने कई प्रकार के मॉडलों की प्रस्तुतियां दीं। मुख्य अतिथि एसपी संभल यमुना प्रसाद रहे।
मल्टीपरपज साइकिल मॉडल, राइस मिल, हाइड्रोलिक सिटी मॉडल आकर्षण का केंद्र रहे। इस मौके पर प्रधानाचार्य फहीम हैदर, संदीप शर्मा, साधना गुप्ता, शोभित, पंकज व शेखर आदि मौजूद रहे।

जाकिर मूसा
Moradabad

Exclusive: जाकिर मूसा के अमरोहा के तिगरी मेले में छुपे होने की आशंका, सुरक्षा एजेंसिया अलर्ट

खुफिया एजेंसियों ने आतंकी जाकिर मूसा के तिगरी मेले में छुपे होने की आशंका जताते हुए अलर्ट जारी किया है। खुफिया एजेंसियों को आशंका है कि जाकिर मूसा अमरोहा के तिगरी मेले को निशाना बना सकता है।

19 नवंबर 2018

अत्याधुनिक ट्रेन -18
Moradabad

पहले दिन सौ की रफ्तार से दौड़ी सेमी हाईस्पीड ट्रेन, मुरादाबाद से नगीना के बीच हुआ ट्रायल

19 नवंबर 2018

डेमो
Moradabad

पुलिसकर्मियों से मारपीट करने वाले गए जेल, वीडियो वायरल

19 नवंबर 2018

गायिका सोनिया शर्मा
Moradabad

श्री कल्कि महोत्सव के समापन गूंजा गीत दमादम मस्त कलंदर

19 नवंबर 2018

टीचर बनने का सपना टूटा, परीक्षा केंद्र से लेकर थाने से तक हंगामा
Moradabad

टीचर बनने का सपना टूटा, परीक्षा केंद्र से लेकर थाने से तक हंगामा

19 नवंबर 2018

धर्म परिवर्तन की दी धमकी
Moradabad

धर्म परिवर्तन की दी धमकी

19 नवंबर 2018

परीक्षा से लेकर नियुक्ति तक 12 लाख का था पैकेज
Moradabad

परीक्षा से लेकर नियुक्ति तक 12 लाख का था पैकेज

19 नवंबर 2018

सॉल्वर गैंग के फरार सदस्यों की तलाश में कई प्रदेशों में छापेमारी
Moradabad

सॉल्वर गैंग के फरार सदस्यों की तलाश में कई प्रदेशों में छापेमारी

19 नवंबर 2018

29205 अभ्यर्थियों ने दी टैट की परीक्षा
Moradabad

29205 अभ्यर्थियों ने दी टैट की परीक्षा

19 नवंबर 2018

मुठभेड़ में चार बदमाशों सहित एक सिपाही को लगी गोली, छह गिरफ्तार
Moradabad

मुठभेड़ में चार बदमाशों सहित एक सिपाही को लगी गोली, छह गिरफ्तार

19 नवंबर 2018

स्कूल में बच्ची की हुई तबीयत खराब तो टीचर ने बेरहमी से पीटा, थाने पहुंचा मामला

मुरादाबाद में स्कूल में एक आठ साल की छात्रा की तबीयत बिगड़ने पर टीचर ने उसकी बेरहमी से पिटाई कर दी। टीचर के खिलाफ बच्ची के परिजनों ने थाने में शिकायत दर्ज कराई है वहीं पुलिस अब आरोपी टीचर से पूछताछ कर रही है।

15 नवंबर 2018

दरोगा वायरल वीडियो 0:56

जूते ना भीगें इसके लिए दरोगा ने की शर्मनाक हरकत, वीडियो वायरल

9 नवंबर 2018

OM PRAKASH RAJBHAR 1:05

‘यूपी में बीजेपी राम भरोसे, बीजेपी वाले ड्रामेबाज’

2 नवंबर 2018

यूपी पुलिस 0:45

उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस को मिले 606 सब इंस्पेक्टर

1 नवंबर 2018

बस हादसा 0:42

रोडवेज बस ने पहले मारी टक्कर, फिर घसीटा, एक की मौत

12 अक्टूबर 2018

पुलिसकर्मियों से मारपीट का वीडियो वायरल
Moradabad

पुलिसकर्मियों से मारपीट का वीडियो वायरल

19 नवंबर 2018

संसद में कानून बनाकर हो राममंदिर का निर्माण
Moradabad

संसद में कानून बनाकर हो राममंदिर का निर्माण

19 नवंबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Moradabad

अब 12 दिसंबर तक होंगे हज के आवेदन, हज कमेटी इंडिया ने बढ़ाई तारीख

18 नवंबर 2018

किशोरी की हत्या कर शव खेत में फेंका, शिनाख्त नहीं
Moradabad

किशोरी की हत्या कर शव खेत में फेंका, शिनाख्त नहीं

19 नवंबर 2018

अतुल माहेश्वरी छात्रवृति परीक्षा देने उमड़े विद्यार्थी
Moradabad

अतुल माहेश्वरी छात्रवृति परीक्षा देने उमड़े विद्यार्थी

19 नवंबर 2018

गन्ना लदी ट्रॉली
Moradabad

गन्ना मूल्य के निर्धारण पर आमने-सामने सरकार और किसान

17 नवंबर 2018

