गांव का नाम बदलने को सौंपा ज्ञापन

Moradabad Bureau Updated Wed, 14 Nov 2018 01:02 AM IST
बहजोई। हिंदू युवा वाहिनी के जिला महामंत्री अरविंद शर्मा ने जिलाधिकारी को ज्ञापन सौंपकर गांव सादातबाड़ी का नाम बदलकर शिवनगरी रखने की मांग की है। मंगलवार को सौंपे गए ज्ञापन में बताया है कि गांव सादातबाड़ी में प्राचीन शिव मंदिर है। पूर्व में गांव का नाम शिव नगरी था। स्वतंत्रता से पूर्व एक समुदाय ने शिवनगरी का नाम बदलकर सादातबाड़ी रख दिया था।
समाज कल्याण राज्यमंत्री गुलाब देवी
Moradabad

फैजाबाद और इलाहाबाद के बाद अब इस शहर का नाम बदलने की उठी मांग, राज्यमंत्री ने किया समर्थन

उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार द्वारा इलाहाबाद और फैजाबाद जिले का नाम बदलने के बाद अब संभल का भी नाम परिवर्तित करने की मांग जोर पकड़ने लगी है। इस मांग का समर्थन योगी सरकार की राज्यमंत्री गुलाब देवी ने भी किया है।

12 नवंबर 2018

युवती से बोला बीजेपी नेता.. मेरे साथ रहो नहीं तो मुरादाबाद छोड़ा
Moradabad

युवती से बोला बीजेपी नेता.. मेरे साथ रहो नहीं तो मुरादाबाद छोड़ो

13 नवंबर 2018

जेल के बाहर सुरक्षा जांच
Moradabad

मुरादाबाद: भाई दूज पर जेल में बंद भाइयों से मिलने पहुंची बहनें, भीड़ देख प्रशासन के छूटे पसीने

9 नवंबर 2018

हाईवे बाईपास पर मिला युवक का शव
Moradabad

हाईवे बाईपास पर मिला युवक का शव

13 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Moradabad

यातायात के नियमों का उल्लंघन करने वाले पुलिसकर्मियों के खिलाफ चला चेकिंग अभियान

13 नवंबर 2018

दरोगा नदी पार करता हुआ
Moradabad

जूते बचाने के लिए युवक के कंधों पर बैठकर दरोगा ने पार की नदी, वीडियो वायरल

9 नवंबर 2018

डेमो इमेज
Moradabad

मुरादाबाद: फर्जी फेसबुक अकाउंट बनाकर भेजे अश्लील मैसेज, विरोध करने पर दी जान से मारने की धमकी

13 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Moradabad

सोमवार से शुरू होगा यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा सेंटरों का सत्यापन, 83560 परीक्षार्थी होंगे शामिल

11 नवंबर 2018

ट्रेनों व बसों में तीसरे दिन भी मची रही चढ़ने उतरने के लिए मारामारी
Moradabad

ट्रेनों व बसों में तीसरे दिन भी मची रही चढ़ने उतरने के लिए मारामारी

13 नवंबर 2018

आईसीयू में मौत से जूझ रही छेड़खानी से पीड़ित किशोरी
Moradabad

आईसीयू में मौत से जूझ रही छेड़खानी से पीड़ित किशोरी

13 नवंबर 2018

गन्ना तौल से परेशान हो रहे किसान
Moradabad

गन्ना तौल से परेशान हो रहे किसान

13 नवंबर 2018

मकान का सपना दिखाकर हुई ठगी
Moradabad

मकान का सपना दिखाकर हुई ठगी

13 नवंबर 2018

छोटू-छुटकी को भी पुनर्वास की आस
Moradabad

छोटू-छुटकी को भी पुनर्वास की आस

13 नवंबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Moradabad

मुरादाबाद: कमिश्नर की अध्यक्षता में हुई 14 वें वित आयोग की बैठक

13 नवंबर 2018

खरना पूजा के साथ शुरू किया छठ का व्रत
Moradabad

खरना पूजा के साथ शुरू किया छठ का व्रत

13 नवंबर 2018

नोटबंदी ने तोड़ दी थी कारोबार की नजर
Moradabad

नोटबंदी ने तोड़ दी थी कारोबार की नजर

13 नवंबर 2018

