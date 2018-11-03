शहर चुनें

कांग्रेस ने रसोई गैस की कीमतों पर भाजपा पर निशाना साधा

कांग्रेस ने रसोई गैस की कीमतों पर भाजपा पर निशाना साधा

Moradabad Bureau Updated Sat, 03 Nov 2018 01:02 AM IST
मिलक (रामपुर)। कांग्रेस ने रसोेई गैस की कीमतों पर भाजपा पर निशाना साधा। नगर में कांग्रेस के जिला उपाध्यक्ष महेंद्र पाल सिंह की अध्यक्षता में बैठक हुई। जिसमें वक्ताओं ने कहा कि रसोई गैस की कीमतों के कारण आम आदमी पर महंगाई की मार पड़ रही है। भाजपा ने जनता को अच्छे दिनों को भरोसा दिलाया था ,लेकिन महंगाई से जनता की कमर टूट गई है। बैठक में रसोई गैस कीमतों पर रोष जताया गया। जिनके वापसी की मांग उठाई। इस दौरान जीवेंद्र गंगवार, राहुल शुक्ला, विनोद माहेश्वरी, वेदराम यादव, गुरचरन सिंह आदि रहे।

