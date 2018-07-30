शहर चुनें

शहर में एक सप्ताह गड़बड़ाएगी रात की बिजली सप्लाई

Mon, 30 Jul 2018 02:20 AM IST
मुरादाबाद।
महानगर में लोगों को एक सप्ताह तक रात में बिजली कटौती का सामना करना पड़ेगा। यह कटौती हाईवे के आसपास की कालोनियों और कांवड़ यात्रा मार्ग के पास की बस्तियों में एक-एक करके की जाएगी। बिजली अफसरों ने कांवड़ यात्रा के चलते लाइनों की मरम्मत का काम शुरू कर दिया है।
कांवड़ यात्रा एक सप्ताह में शुरू हो जाएगी। अधिकारियों ने उससे पहले हाईवे स्थित स्ट्रीट लाइट के विद्युत पोल और कांवड़ यात्रा मार्ग में शहर के अंदर के रास्तों के विद्युत पोल को करंट फ्री करने का आदेश दिया है। जिससे कांवड़ यात्रा के दौरान किसी अनहोनी से बचा जा सके। उसके साथ ही कांवड़ यात्रा मार्ग के ऊपर की विद्युत लाइनों को ठीक किया जाएगा। इनके जर्जर तारों को बदलने और इंसुलेटर अच्छी गुणवत्ता के लगाने का काम शुरू कर दिया गया है। विद्युत लाइनों के ज्वाइंट को भी ठीक कराया जा रहा है। सभी फ्यूज बदले जाने का काम चल रहा है। इसके लिए रात में आपूर्ति बंद करनी पड़ेगी। अधीक्षण अभियंता दीपक कुमार ने बताया कि एक-एक क्षेत्र में शटडाउन लेकर लाइनों को ठीक कराया जा रहा है। यह सुरक्षित कांवड़ यात्रा के अभियान का हिस्सा है।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

