सामूहिक विवाह समारोह

Moradabad Bureauमुरादाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 16 Feb 2019 03:14 AM IST
सरकारी अनुदान लेने के लिए बेटी से करा दी रिश्ते के युवक की शादी
अमरोहा। एक महिला ने सामूहिक विवाह की रकम हड़पने के इरादे से अपनी बेटी की शादी रिश्ते के युवक से करा दी। युवक की मां फिरोजा पत्नी नाजिम ने जिलाधिकारी को पत्र देकर मामले की जांच कराने की माग की है।
जिलाधिकारी को दिए पत्र में बछरायूं निवासी फिरोजा ने कहा कि उसके करीबी रिश्ते की एक महिला नौ फरवरी को उसके बेटे को अमरोहा काम के सिलसिले में लेकर गई थी। वहां उसने मेरे बेटे की शादी अपनी बेटी से करा दी है। घर पहुंचकर बेटे ने उसे यह जानकारी दी। महिला का दावा है कि सरकारी अनुदान राशि हड़पने के लिए उस महिला ने यह साजिश रची है। मेरा बेटा सीधा साधा है।
मालूम हो कि शहर के मिनी स्टेडियम में प्रशासन ने 251 जोड़ों का विवाह कराया गया है, जिसमें 171 हिंदू और 79 मुस्लिम के अलावा 01 ईसाई जोड़े शामिल थे। प्रत्येक कन्या पक्ष को 35 हजार रुपये का चेक दिया गया। वहीं 10 हजार रुपये का दहेज का सामान भी मिला है। उन्होंने कहा कि शादी में प्रयोग किए गए पहचान पत्र और फोटो की जांच कराई जाए।

