शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Moradabad ›   शासन ने मांगा सभी विभागों का एक साल का हिसाब

शासन ने मांगा सभी विभागों का एक साल का हिसाब

Moradabad Bureau Updated Tue, 27 Mar 2018 02:47 AM IST
मुरादाबाद। शासन ने सभी विभागों से एक साल में कराए गए विकास कार्यों और पिछले साल से उनका तुलनात्मक डाटा मांगा गया है। डीएम ने विकास भवन में आयोजित समीक्षा बैठक में अधिकारियों को एक सप्ताह में रिकार्ड अपडेट कर प्रस्तुत करने को कहा है। वह विकास भवन सभागार में समीक्षा बैठक कर रहे थे।
डीएम राकेश कुमार सिंह ने कहा कि सभी विभागों के अधिकारी अपने एक साल के विकास कार्यों का रिकार्ड तैयार कर लें। शासन का एक साल का कार्यकाल पूरा होने के चलते सभी विभागों से विकास कार्यों की अपेक्षा की गई है। ऐसे में सभी अधिकारी विकास कार्यों का डाटा तैयार करने के साथ ही लक्ष्य और पिछले साल से उसकी तुलना करते हुए रिपोर्ट एक सप्ताह में बना लें। बैठक में सीडीओ, पीडी, युवा कल्याण, डीपीआरओ, उद्यान, डीआईओएस, बीएसए, कृषि अधिकारी, कृषि रक्षा अधिकारी, डीपीओ और जिला पशुधन अधिकारी सहित सभी विभागों के अफसर शामिल रहे।

निशाने पर रहीं अल्पसंख्यक कल्याण अधिकारी
समीक्षा बैठक के दौरान डीएम के निशाने पर जिला अल्पसंख्यक कल्याण अधिकारी रहीं। उन्होंने कहा कि आप अपना रिकार्ड प्रस्तुत करें कि साल भर में क्या किया है। जिले में मदरसा पंजीकरण में लगातार फर्जीवाड़ा सामने आ रहा है। यह मामला चर्चाओं में है।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Hina Khan
Television

मुंबई में हिना खान को नहीं मिल रहा कोई काम, विदेश में ब्वॉयफ्रेंड के साथ यूं आईं नजर

26 मार्च 2018

8 Hilarious Movie Names of bollywood with Super Serious Storylines
Bollywood

'दूसरी दुल्हन' से लेकर 'उधार का सिंदूर' तक, ये हैं बॉलीवुड की 5 अजीबोगरीब नाम वाली फिल्में

26 मार्च 2018

ईशा गुप्ता
Bollywood

ईशा गुप्ता के पोस्ट से फैल गई थी शादी की अटकलें, 24 घंटे में सामने आ गया सगाई का सच

26 मार्च 2018

Here is most beautiful wives of industrys famous villains
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड के वो खूंखार विलेन्स, जिनकी बीवियों की खूबसूरती के आगे एक्ट्रेसेज भी भरती हैं पानी

26 मार्च 2018

जॉन अब्राहम
Bollywood

जॉन अब्राहम ने पहली बार बताई दिल की बात, इस एक्टर के साथ KISS सीन अभी तक नहीं भूल पाए

26 मार्च 2018

संजय दत्त और नरगिस फाखरी
Bollywood

जेल में सजा काटते हुए कुछ ऐसा कर बैठे थे संजय दत्त, इस फिल्म में सुनाई देगी उनकी गूंज

26 मार्च 2018

Uday Chopra gets threats of destroying his family on social media
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड एक्टर उदय चोपड़ा को मिली धमकी, बोला गया- पूरी फैमिली को खत्म कर दूंगा

26 मार्च 2018

The Big Bend
World of Wonders

यहां बन रही है 'बुर्ज खलीफा' से भी दोगुनी लंबी इमारत, बिल्डिंग देख चकरा जाएगा सिर

26 मार्च 2018

Aamir Khan
Bollywood

1000 करोड़ के प्रोजेक्ट से पहले इस बायोपिक में दिखेंगे आमिर खान, 'खिलजी' की जगह लेंगे

26 मार्च 2018

Sunil Grover
Television

कपिल के शो में जगह न मिलने से सुनील ग्रोवर की हो गई ऐसी हालत, यूजर्स ने दे डाली ये सलाह

26 मार्च 2018

Most Read

Patanjali flour case: High court ordered to delete blog against flour from social sites
Delhi NCR

हाईकोर्ट से रामदेव को राहत, फेसबुक, गूगल व यू ट्यूब से पतंजलि आटा के खिलाफ ब्लॉग हटाने का निर्देश

हाईकोर्ट ने बाबा रामदेव के पतंजलि आयुर्वेद को भारी राहत देते हुये सोशल साइटों को उस वीडियो ब्लॉग को हटाने का निर्देश दिया है जिसमें उसके द्वारा निर्मित आटे को घटिया गुणवत्ता वाला बताया जा रहा है।

26 मार्च 2018

अखिलेश यादव
Lucknow

अखिलेश ने पूछा सीएम योगी से सवाल-इनका एनकाउंटर कब?

26 मार्च 2018

जॉन अब्राहम
Kanpur

पिता ने कभी रिश्वत नहीं ली, मैं कभी पैसे के लिए शादियों में नहीं नाचता : जॉन अब्राहम

26 मार्च 2018

UP POLICE
Lucknow

प्रदेश को मिले 12 नए डीआईजी, चार कप्तानों को भी मिला प्रमोशन

26 मार्च 2018

cm yogi and raja bhaiya
Lucknow

मतदान के बाद सीएम योगी से मुलाकात का राजा भैया ने खोला राज

25 मार्च 2018

बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती
Lucknow

बसपा-सपा अपने स्वार्थ के लिए नहीं, भाजपा का कुशासन खत्म करने को एकजुट हुए हैं : मायावती

26 मार्च 2018

मदरसों में खेल का रिकार्ड तलब
Moradabad

मदरसों में खेल का रिकार्ड तलब

27 मार्च 2018

फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

HIV पॉजिटिव आई रिपोर्ट तो काउंसलर ने पीड़ित के साथ किया चौंकाने वाला व्यवहार

26 मार्च 2018

UP Police encounter fear criminals goes to surrender
Varanasi

एनकाउंटर के डर से हिस्ट्रीशीटर ने किया सरेंडर, तीन दिन पहले जेल से लौटा था

26 मार्च 2018

विधानसभा
Lucknow

बिजली के निजीकरण के खिलाफ यूपी विधानसभा में हंगामा, ऊर्जा मंत्री ने दी सफाई

26 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

सम्भल में कार और ट्रक की टक्कर, पांच लोगों की मौत

सम्भल के बहजोई क्षेत्र में कार और ट्रक की भयंकर टक्कर होने से एक ही परिवार के पांच लोगों की मौत हो गई।

26 मार्च 2018

संभल 2:22

SHOCKING: जब खेतों में पहुंची पुलिस तो मिला मां-बेटे का सिर कटा शव

19 मार्च 2018

rampur 1:52

12 साल के बच्चे ने बैंक से ऐसे उड़ा दिए तीन लाख, देखिए वीडियो

17 मार्च 2018

RAMPUR NEWS 2:00

यूपी के इस जिला अस्पताल में 25 मरीजों की जान ऐसे बची

12 मार्च 2018

पेंटर 2:29

VIDEO: मूर्ति तोड़ने वालों को ये शख्स दे रहा तरीके से जवाब

9 मार्च 2018

Recommended

बिटकॉइन
India News

देश में डार्क नेट और बिटकॉइन से युवाओं को भेजे जा रहे ड्रग्स

27 मार्च 2018

सीबीआई
India News

INX मीडिया केस: पीटर मुखर्जी से पूछताछ के लिये CBI को मिली 5 दिन की रिमांड 

27 मार्च 2018

Supreme Court of India
India News

SC/ST कानून के तहत अग्रिम जमानत पर रोक लगाने से सुप्रीम कोर्ट का इनकार

27 मार्च 2018

4 political parties decided to bring No confidence motion against Modi government today in Lok Sabha
India News

आज मोदी सरकार के खिलाफ अविश्वास प्रस्ताव पेश कर सकती है कांग्रेस

27 मार्च 2018

डेमो
Nainital

एमबी कालेज में बिना रिजल्ट घोषित के छात्रों को दाखिला नहीं

27 मार्च 2018

किताबें
Nainital

नये शिक्षा सत्र में बिना पुस्तकों के पढ़ेंगे 71 हजार बच्चे

27 मार्च 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.