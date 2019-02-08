शहर चुनें

टीकाकरण में पिछड़ने पर एसीएमओ को फटकार

Moradabad Bureauमुरादाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 08 Feb 2019 02:11 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
मुरादाबाद।
मुख्यमंत्री की प्राथमिकता वाले कार्यक्रमों की समीक्षा करते हुए गुरुवार को जिलाधिकारी राकेश कुमार सिंह ने मिजिल्स रूबेला अभियान एवं नियमित टीकाकरण में पिछड़ने पर अपर मुख्य चिकित्साधिकारी को आड़े हाथों लिया। डीएम ने एसीएमओ डा. डीके प्रेमी को नेशनल अर्बन हेल्थ मिशन में रुचि लेकर गंभीरता से कार्य करने की हिदायत दी है।
कलक्ट्रेट सभागार में आयोजित समीक्षा बैठक में डीएम राकेश कुमार सिंह ने स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा योजनाओं का सही ढंग से क्रियान्वयन नहीं करने और अपूर्ण जानकारी देने पर कड़ी नाराजगी जाहिर की। स्वास्थ्य विभाग का स्टेटमेंट ठीक ढंग से नहीं आने पर डीएम ने सीएमओ को निर्देश दिया कि जो कर्मचारी ठीक ढंग से आपने दायित्व नहीं निभा रहे हैं उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाए। समाज कल्याण अधिकारी द्वारा छात्रवृत्ति वितरण की रिपोर्ट सही ढंग से प्रस्तुत नहीं करने पर भी डीएम ने नाराजगी जताई है। आईजीआरएस पोर्टल पर शत प्रतिशत शिकायतों के निस्तारण करने पर जिलाधिकारी ने संतोष व्यक्त किया। उन्होंने कहा कि शिकायतों के निस्तारण में गुणवत्ता का खास ख्याल रखा जाए। बैठक में सीडीओ मृदुल चौधरी, सीएमओ डा. विनीता अग्निहोत्री आदि उपस्थित थे।

7 फरवरी 2019

