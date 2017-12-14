बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कंटेनर से कुचलकर युवक की मौत, ग्रामीणों ने जीटी रोड किया जाम
Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 12:17 AM IST
कछवां (मिर्जापुर)। कटका पड़ाव के पास बुधवार की सुबह आठ बजे के करीब डिवाइडर पर खड़े एक कालीन बुनकर को तेज रफ्तार ट्रालर ने कुचल दिया। उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। इससे गुस्साए ग्रामीणों ने वाराणसी - इलाहाबाद मार्ग पर जाम लगा दिया। वे मृतक के परिवार को मुआवजा देने की मांग कर रहे थे। एसडीएम अरविंद चौहान ने सहायता का आश्वासन देकर दो घंटे बाद जाम समाप्त कराया। इसके बाद शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजवाया गया।
कटका गोदाम निवासी सोमारू बिंद (35) बुधवार की सुबह शौच के लिए सड़क पार जा रहा था। सुबह करीब आठ बजे कटका पड़ाव गांव के सामने सड़क के बीच डिवाइडर पर खड़ा होकर सड़क खाली होने का इंतजार कर रहा था कि तभी इलाहाबाद की ओर से कारें लाद कर तेज गति से आ रहा ट्रालर अनियंत्रित हो गया और डिवाइडर पर चढ़ते हुए उसने सोमारू को कुचल दिया। इससे उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। हादसे के बाद चालक वाहन लेकर भागने लगा किंतु ग्रामीणों ने पीछा कर उसे बाबूसराय इंटर कॉलेज के पास पकड़ लिया। हालांकि चालक भाग निकला। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने ट्रालर को कब्जे में ले लिया। हादसे के बाद ग्रामीणों के साथ परिवारवाले घटना स्थल पर पहुंच गए और मार्ग जाम कर दिया। कछवां तथा औराई पुलिस ने ग्रामीणों को समझाकर जाम खुलवाने का प्रयास किया पर सफल नहीं हुए। बाद में एसडीएम सदर अरविंद चौहान मौके पर पहुंचे और लोगों को समझाते हुए जाम समाप्त कराया। करीब दो घंटे तक चले जाम से मार्ग पर दोनों ओर वाहनों की लंबी कतारें लग गईं थी। सोमारू कालीन बुनकर था। उसको तीन संतान हैं।
