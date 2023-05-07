Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Mirzapur News ›   AAP leader Sanjay Singh in Mirzapur: 'If we win the election, we will implement Delhi's free model', message f

मिर्जापुर में आप नेता संजय सिंह: बोले- 'चुनाव जीते तो लागू करेंगे दिल्ली का फ्री मॉडल', PM के लिए दिया संदेश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मिर्जापुर Published by: किरन रौतेला Updated Sun, 07 May 2023 11:04 AM IST
सार

'मैं प्रधानमंत्री से कहना चाहता हूं कि हमारे पूज्यनीय भगवान किसी संगठन और दल से बहुत बड़े हैं। कृपा करके उनकी तुलना किसी संगठन से न कीजिए। कभी आप लोग कहते है कि बजरंगबली दलित हैं फिर कहते हैं कि आदिवासी हैं। उनकी जाति बताने का काम करते हैं। कभी पूर्व डिप्टी सीएम दिनेश शर्मा कहे थे सीता मैया टेस्ट ट्यूब बेबी थी।'

AAP leader Sanjay Singh in Mirzapur: 'If we win the election, we will implement Delhi's free model', message f
मिर्जापुर में आप नेता संजय सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Follow Us Follow on Google News

विस्तार

आम आदमी पार्टी के राज्यसभा सांसद संजय सिंह शनिवार की रात 10 बजकर 42 मिनट पर मिर्जापुर के हयात नगर पंहुचे। सभा परमिशन का समय खत्म होने के बावजूद भी नगर निकाय के जनसभा को संबोधित किया। उन्होंने कहा- 


मैं प्रधानमंत्री से कहना चाहता हूं कि हमारे पूज्यनीय भगवान किसी संगठन और दल से बहुत बड़े हैं। कृपा करके उनकी तुलना किसी संगठन से न कीजिए। कभी आप लोग कहते है कि बजरंगबली दलित हैं फिर कहते हैं कि आदिवासी हैं। उनकी जाति बताने का काम करते हैं। कभी पूर्व डिप्टी सीएम दिनेश शर्मा कहे थे सीता मैया टेस्ट ट्यूब बेबी थी।

कभी मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज कहते हैं मोदी  राम , अमित शाह हनुमान हैं। यह सब बंद कीजिए। भगवान की तुलना किसी व्यक्ति से करना भगवान का अपमान है। बजरंग दल की तुलना बजरंग बली से करना यह गलत है। यह बातें आम आदमी पार्टी के राज्यसभा सांसद व यूपी प्रभारी संजय सिंह ने एक होटल में आयोजित पत्रकार वार्ता के दौरान कही। कहाकि खुद भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने गोवा में राम सेना के नाम के एक संगठन पर बैन लगाया है। भगवान राम का अपमान किया। शिवसेना को धोखा दिया है। महाराष्ट्र में भगवान शिव का अपमान कर दिया। एक नकली बहस चलाई जा रही है। भगवान का अपना एक अलग स्थान है, राजनीतिक दलों व मंचो का अलग स्थान है। 

AAP leader Sanjay Singh in Mirzapur: 'If we win the election, we will implement Delhi's free model', message f
मिर्जापुर में आप नेता संजय सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महिला पत्रकार की गिरफ्तारी एक्सीडेंट का मामला
पंजाब में महिला पत्रकार की हुई गिरफ्तारी को लेकर कहा उसको गलत ढंग से प्रचारित किया जा रहा है। वह एक्सीडेंट का मामला है। एक दलित महिला के साथ उनकी कार ने एक्सीडेंट किया है। उसका मामला है। उसका बकायदा उन्होंने तहरीर दिया है। उस तहरीर के आधार पर मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया है। मुकदमा के आधार पर कोर्ट ने न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा है उससे हमारा कोई लेना-देना नहीं। 

पहलवानों के मामले में प्रधानमंत्री को तोड़नी चाहिए चुप्पी 
दिल्ली के जंतर मंतर पर बैठे पहलवानों के धरने को लेकर कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री जिन्हें बेटी कहते हैं। अपने परिवार का सदस्य कहते हैं। उन लोगों को भद्दी भद्दी गालियां दी जा रही हैं। उनके साथ बदसलूकी की जा रही है। प्रधानमंत्री को अपनी चुप्पी तोड़नी चाहिए। उनके सांसद कह रहे हैं कि प्रधानमंत्री कहेंगे तो हम इस्तीफा दे देंगे तो प्रधानमंत्री क्यों नहीं कह रहे हैं। अगर कोई मुकदमा दर्ज हुआ है तो उसकी जांच आगे क्यों नहीं बढ़ रही है। पहलवनों, खिलाड़ियों की जो मांगे हैं। उसको प्रधानमंत्री को सुनना चाहिए, वरना उनकी बेटी बचाओ का नारा खोखला साबित होगा। 

AAP leader Sanjay Singh in Mirzapur: 'If we win the election, we will implement Delhi's free model', message f
आप नेता संजय सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
समय खत्म होने के बाद सम्बोधित की सभा
आम आदमी पार्टी के राज्यसभा सांसद संजय सिंह शनिवार की रात 10 बजकर 42 मिनट पर मिर्जापुर के हयात नगर पंहुचे। सभा परमिशन का समय खत्म होने के बावजूद भी नगर निकाय के जनसभा को संबोधित किया। इस बीच एक मिनट के लिए बिजली कट जाने पर मोबाइल की रोशनी में संबोधित किया।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited
बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed