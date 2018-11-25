शहर चुनें

विवाहित महिला के साथ सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, आरोपी गिरफ्तार

मुजफ्फरनगर, भाषा Updated Sun, 25 Nov 2018 05:10 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
उत्तर प्रदेश के शामली जिले में एक विवाहित महिला के साथ उसके घर में घुस कर कथितरूप से दुष्कर्म करने का मामला सामने आया है। थाना प्रभारी भगत सिंह ने रविवार को बताया कि आरोपियों ने घटना की जानकारी किसी को देने पर महिला को गंभीर परिणाम भुगतने की चेतावनी दी थी।
उन्होंने बताया कि शनिवार को तीन लोग जबरदस्ती महिला के घर में घुस गए और उससे दुष्कर्म किया। उस वक्त महिला का पति वहां नहीं था। थाना प्रभारी ने बताया कि आरोपी फरार हैं। उनके खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया है।

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Meerut

राजमार्ग पर लूटपाट करने वाले तीन गिरफ्तार, मुठभेड़ के दौरान 3 अन्य फरार

उत्तर प्रदेश के मुजफ्फरनगर जिले में भरा हुआ एक ट्रक कथित तौर पर लेकर फरार होने का प्रयास कर रहे तीन व्यक्तियों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। पुलिस ने रविवार को यह जानकारी दी।

25 नवंबर 2018

jain muni nayan sagar
Meerut

मेरी बेटी अब भी नयन सागर के कब्जे में, पीड़ित परिवार ने जैन मुनि पर लगाया सीधा आरोप

25 नवंबर 2018

मैं अमित भूरा गैंग का भाई बोल रहा हूं, व्यापारी को शहर छोडने की धमकी
Meerut

मैं अमित भूरा गैंग का भाई बोल रहा हूं, व्यापारी को शहर छोडने की धमकी

25 नवंबर 2018

meerut
Meerut

नहीं जागे अफसर, सड़क पर ही खड़ी रहीं रोडवेज बसें

25 नवंबर 2018

meerut
Meerut

वार्षिक खेल महोत्सव में खिलाड़ियों ने दिखाया दम

25 नवंबर 2018

meerut
Meerut

जिला स्तरीय खो-खो प्रतियोगिता में हुए रोमांचक मुकाबले

25 नवंबर 2018

meerut
Meerut

विद्युत विभाग के खिलाफ कलक्ट्रेट पर प्रदर्शन

25 नवंबर 2018

meerut
Meerut

मेधा को मिला सम्मान तो आई मुस्कान

25 नवंबर 2018

एसिड अटैक
Meerut

मेरठ: ड्यूटी से घर लौट रही युवती के चेहरे पर फेंका तेजाब, हालत गंभीर

22 नवंबर 2018

चीनी मिल ने किया 14.98 करोड़ का भुगतान
Meerut

चीनी मिल ने किया 14.98 करोड़ का भुगतान

25 नवंबर 2018

