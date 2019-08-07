शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   the police caught restricted manjha

पुलिस ने प्रतिबंधित मांझा पकड़ा

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 07 Aug 2019 01:51 AM IST
9बी- प्रतिबंधित चाईनिज मांझा पुलिस द्वारा पकड़ा गया।(मवाना)
9बी- प्रतिबंधित चाईनिज मांझा पुलिस द्वारा पकड़ा गया।(मवाना) - फोटो : MAWANA
पुलिस ने प्रतिबंधित मांझा पकड़ा
मवाना। पुलिस ने प्रतिबंधित चाईनीज मांझे की बिक्री कर रहे दो दुकानों से बड़ी मात्रा में मांझा बरामद किया है। दुकानदार मौके से फरार हो गए। जानकारी हो कि सरकार ने चाईनीज मांझे की ब्रिकी पर प्रतिबंध लगाया हुआ है। पर फिर भी लोब बिना परवाह किए बगैर मांझे की ब्रिकी खुलेआम कर रहे है। मंगलवार को थाना पुलिस ने अभियान चलाकर दो दुकानों पर छोपेमारी की गई। फलावदा रोड व मुख्य बाजार से बड़ी मात्रा में चाईनीज मांझा बरामद किया। जबकि इस दौरान दुकानदार मौक से फरार हो गए। थाना प्रभारी विनय कुमार आजाद के मुताबिक अभियान के तहत माझा पकड़ा गया है। दुकानदारों के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
reel probhited
