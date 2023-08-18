Notifications

मेरा शहर

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut News ›   The intelligence agency ISI of Pakistan will create riots in the country by Kalim

ISI के खौफनाक इरादे: दंगों की आग से बच गया देश, जिहाद फैलाने की थी तैयारी, जानें- पाकिस्तान क्यों जाता था कलीम

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, मेरठ Published by: कपिल kapil Updated Fri, 18 Aug 2023 03:08 AM IST
सार

Meerut News : ISI के बहुत ही खौफनाक इरादे थे। आईएसआई कलीम के जरिए देश में दंगा फसाद कराना चाहती थी। अब आईएसआई एजेंट कलीम के बड़े-बड़े राज सामने आए हैं।

The intelligence agency ISI of Pakistan will create riots in the country by Kalim
आरोपी गिरफ्तार। - फोटो : अमर उजाला

विस्तार
Follow Us

एसटीएफ मेरठ की टीम ने बुधवार को शामली के मोमीनपुरा घेरबुखारी नौकुआ से कलीम पुत्र नसीम अहमद को गिरफ्तार किया है। कलीम के जरिए आईएसआई भारत में दंगा फसाद कराना चाहती थी।



आईएसआई के आकाओं ने कलीम से कहा था कि भारत में मुजाहिदीन की जमात बनानी है। तुम मेरे लिए शहादत की दुआ करना और तुम्हारे जो दोस्त मुजाहिद बनना चाहते हैं, उनसे मेरी बात करा देना। तीन बार पाकिस्तान जाने के दौरान कलीम ने आईएसआई को कई गोपनीय जानकारियां उपलब्ध कराईं।

एसटीएफ के एसपी बृजेश कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि एसटीएफ उत्तर प्रदेश को जानकारी मिली कि पाकिस्तान के आतंकी संगठन से मिलकर यहां पर दंगा कराने की साजिश रची जा रही है। जांच में सामने आया कि कलीम पुत्र नसीम अहमद निवासी मोमीनपुरा घेरबुखारी नौकुआं थाना कोतवाली जनपद शामली व उसका भाई तहसीम उर्फ तासीम आदि किसी बड़ी घटना को अंजाम देने की योजना बना रहे हैं। व्हाट्सएप द्वारा भारत की सुरक्षा संबंधी स्थलों के फोटोग्राफ व मसेज पाकिस्तान में आईएसआई व आतंकी संगठनों को भेजते हैं। इन मोबाइल नंबरों का आईपी एड्रेस पाकिस्तान के लाहौर शहर का है। जांच में सामने आया कि चार दिन पहले ही पाकिस्तान से आया कलीम कट्टरपंथी विचारधारा का समर्थन करता है। जानकारी मिलने के बाद एसटीएफ की टीम ने कलीम को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

पाकिस्तान में रहते हैं कलीम के रिश्तेदार
एसपी बृजेश सिंह के मुताबिक,कलीम ने बताया कि वह पांच भाई हैं और वह तीसरे नंबर का है। सभी भाइयों की शादी हो चुकी है। वह अविवाहित है। उसके रिश्तेदार पाकिस्तान में रहते हैं, जिनसे मिलने के लिए काफी समय से वह पाकिस्तान आता जाता रहता है। पाकिस्तान जाने के दौरान उसकी आईएसआई के कुछ लोगों व हैंडलर से जान पहचान हो गई थी। उन्होंने कलीम को पैसों का लालच देकर कहा कि तुम्हें भारत में जिहाद फैलाने के लिए असलहा व गोला-बारूद दिया जाएगा। भारत में सौहार्द बिगाड़ने के लिए अपने लोगों को तैयार करो तथा देश के भिन्न-भिन्न स्थानों पर दंगा फसाद कर विध्वंसक गतिविधियों को अंजाम दिलाओ, ताकि भारत में शरियत कानून के तहत नए सिस्टम को स्थापित कर भारत को इस्लामिक राष्ट्र बनाया जा सके।

इसके लिए कलीम को फर्जी आईडी पर एक फर्जी आईडी पर एक सिम दिलाया गया। इस मोबाइल नंबर का व्हाटसएप पाकिस्तान में आईएसआई ओपरेटिव आतंकी दिलशाद उर्फ मिर्जा उर्फ शेख खालिद हाफिज के मोबाइल फोन पर एक्टीवेट कराया था। उसका भाई तहसीम उर्फ तासीम भारत से पाकिस्तान की खुफिया एजेंसी आईएसआई से संचालित आतंकवादी गतिविधियों में संलिप्त आतंकी दिलशाद उर्फ मिर्जा उर्फ शेख खालिद हाफिज से व्हाट्सएप पर वार्ता करता था। भारतीय सेना के सुरक्षा स्थल की फोटो व्हाट्सएप पर भेजता था। राजस्थान में अनूपगढ़ में भारतीय सेना के सुरक्षा बल के जवानों की फोटोग्राफ भी भेजता था। भारतीय सेना के राफेल विमान के फोटोग्राफ से संबंधित समाचार पत्र का फोटोग्राफ भी भेजा था।

गिरफ्तार कलीम के खिलाफ शामली के कोतवाली थाने में आईपीसी की धारा 420,121ए, 153ए, 295ए एवं 13/18 विधि विरुद्ध किया कलाप (निवारण) अधिनियम 1967 के अंतर्गत कार्रवाई की गई है। कलीम के मोहल्ले की महिला हमीदा भी पाकिस्तान में आतंकवादी इकबाल काना से शादी कर चुकी है।

यह भी पढ़ें: होश उड़ा देंगे कलीम के राज: खुद को बताया पाकिस्तान की खुफिया एजेंसी ISI का एजेंट, बहुत खतरनाक था मकसद

भाई फरार, नकली नोट के मामले में चल रहा वांटेड
कलीम का भाई तहसीम नकली नोट के मामले में फरार चल रहा है। वह पंजाब के लुधियाना में हथियार सप्लाई के मामले में भी फरार चल रहा है। कलीम हाल में पाकिस्तान से आया है। वह वहां पर 13 महीने जेल में रहा। उसे कस्टम विभाग ने पकड़ने के बाद जेल भेजा था। कलीम के पास से एसटीएफ को दो मोबाइल, पांच वर्क व्हाट्सएप चैट मैसेज व फोटोग्राफ की छायाप्रति, वर्क उर्दू भाषा के लिखे प्रिंटेड पेपर की छायाप्रति, हिंदी अनुवाद पेपर बरामद हुए हैं।

यह भी पढ़ें: UP: BSF की अंतरराष्ट्रीय शूटर ने SSP को सुनाई आपबीती, दरोगा ससुर पर लगाया दुष्कर्म का आरोप, कार्रवाई की मांग
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Independence day

अतिरिक्त ₹50 छूट सालाना सब्सक्रिप्शन पर

Next Article

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही

अपना शहर चुनें और लगातार ताजा
खबरों से जुडे रहें

एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed