Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut News ›   The darkness in 30 villages and water flow on the roads after rain in Baghpat and damage to the wheat crop

UP: बागपत में आफत की बारिश, 30 गांवों में छाया अंधेरा और सड़कों पर जलभराव, गेहूं की फसल को भारी नुकसान

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, बागपत Published by: कपिल kapil Updated Tue, 02 May 2023 12:06 AM IST
सार

Weather Baghpat Update : बागपत में बारिश आफत बनकर पड़ी। बारिश के बाद से जहां 30 गांवों में अंधेरा छाया हुआ है तो वहीं सड़कों पर जलभराव हो गया। इसके अलावा गेहूं की कटी हुई फसलों को भी भारी नुकसान पहुंचा है।

The darkness in 30 villages and water flow on the roads after rain in Baghpat and damage to the wheat crop
फाइल फोटो। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

बागपत जिले में सोमवार को झमाझम बारिश हुई, जिसने पिछले दस साल से ज्यादा का रिकार्ड तोड़ दिया। सड़कों पर जलभराव होने से लोगों को परेशानी हुई तो बिजली की लाइन में फाल्ट होने पर करीब 30 गांवों की बत्ती गुल हो गई। बारिश से गेहूं की कटी हुई और सब्जी की फसल में नुकसान हुआ।



रविवार रात को कुछ देर के लिए बारिश हुई। उसके बाद रातभर बीच बीच में बूंदाबांदी होती रही। सोमवार सुबह अचानक तेज बारिश शुरू हुई। शाम तक 14.5 मिमी बारिश हुई जो एक मई को पिछले दस साल के ज्यादा समय में नहीं हुई।


बारिश के कारण मौसम में ठंडक हो गई और तापमान भी पांच डिग्री तक कम हो गया। इससे नेशनल हाईवे पर सिसाना गांव में जलभराव होने से वाहन चालकों को परेशानी उठानी पड़ी।

बागपत, बड़ौत, खेकड़ा समेत अधिकतर गांवों में सड़कों और गलियों में जलभराव होने से लोगों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा। मौसम वैज्ञानिकों का मानना है कि बारिश अभी दो दिन हो सकती है।

गेहूं की कटी फसल में नुकसान, अन्य में फायदा
खेतों में अभी किसानों की करीब 20 प्रतिशत गेहूं की फसल कटी पड़ी है। खेतों में पानी भरने के कारण फसल के खराब होने की आशंका है। अगर बारिश अभी दो या तीन दिन लगातार होती है तो गेहूं का दाना खराब हो जाएगा।

वहीं लहचोड़ा, गौना आदि गांवों में खीरा, प्याज और टमाटर की फसलों को बारिश से नुकसान हुआ है। कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र प्रभारी डॉ. संदीप चौधरी ने बताया कि यह बारिश खेतों में खड़ी गन्ना, चारा, सब्जी आदि फसलों के लिए लाभदायक है।

फसलों को इस बारिश से कोई नुकसान नहीं है। अगली फसल की तैयारी में जुटे किसानों के लिए बारिश से पलेवा करने में लाभ मिला है। अगर किसी की गेहूं की फसल कटी पड़ी है तो उसमें नुकसान हो सकता है।

जलभराव के कारण उठानी पड़ी परेशानी
रटौल में बारिश से सड़कों पर जलभराव होने से लोगों का निकलना मुश्किल हो गया। मुख्य बस स्टैंड पर जलभराव होने से जहां राहगीरों को निकलने में परेशानी हो रही है। वहीं स्कूल की छुट्टी होने पर बच्चों को आंबेडकर नगर के मुख्य मार्ग पर कीचड़ के बीच से गुजरना पड़ा। दाहा, भड़ल, निरपुड़ा, टीकरी, दोघट, पुसार, बेगमाबाद गढ़ी आदि गांव में गलियों में पानी भर गया। बारिश के चलते बिजली व्यवस्था चरमरा गई। अग्रवाल मंडी टटीरी में बारिश के कारण आर्य समाज रोड, मंडी, बाजार में जलभराव हो गया। समाजसेवी अशोक गोयल ने बताया कि कई बार पानी निकासी की व्यवस्था की मांग की जा चुकी है, लेकिन समस्या का समाधान नहीं हो रहा।

विद्युत लाइनों में हुए फाल्ट, गुल हुई बत्ती
लगातार बारिश होने के कारण विद्युत लाइनों और ट्रांसफार्मर में फाल्ट आ गए। जिससे बागपत, बड़ौत, खेकड़ा में कई घंटे तक बिजली आपूर्ति ठप रही और इस कारण शाम के समय पानी की सप्लाई तक नहीं हो सकी। वहीं लाइनों में फाल्ट आने से 30 से ज्यादा गांवों में बत्ती गुल रही और लोगों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा।

रेलवे अंडरपास के नीचे भरा पानी
बारिश के कारण अंडरपास के नीचे भी पानी भर गया। असारा, बड़का, महनवा रेलवे अंडरपास में पानी भरने के कारण लोगों को परेशानी हुई। उनमें से पानी की निकासी का कोई प्रबंध नहीं हो सका है। जिस कारण दर्जनों गांवों में जाने के लिए लोगों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।
